Vernon market’s Good Neighbour Award honours local E. A. who goes above and beyond

Vernon’s M & M Food Market’s first Good Neighbour Award goes to Brock Honey, an Educational Assistant working with children with special needs at Charles Bloom Secondary in Lumby

Celebrating the every day is important – it’s the little things that mean the most. Back in February, Rosa Harper, owner of Vernon’s M & M Food Market decided she wanted to recognize the people in the Vernon community who make a difference every day just because they can.

Rosa implemented the Good Neighbour award to celebrate the everyday and to honour those folks who make Vernon such a great place to live. It was easy to enter — ballots were available in-store and the only criteria was to nominate a friend, relative or community member who goes that extra mile!

After sifting through the nominations, Rosa and her staff settled on one stand-out.

And the award goes to…

This year, Vernon’s M & M Food Market’s Good Neighbour Award goes to Brock Honey, understatedly described as “always working hard to look after the kids.”

What that sentence doesn’t convey in print is just how hard Brock works and how many extra miles he goes! Brock Honey works as an E.A. (Educational Assistant) with children with special needs at Charles Bloom Secondary in Lumby, and when he is described as working hard, it means far more than just doing an amazing job as an E.A.

A real sweet guy

Along with his role as an in-the-classroom E.A., Brock looks after the Integrated Educational Program for the entire school, making sure that everyone get the help they need at the right time. He has a way of making everyone feel heard and feel seen, putting his students first.

Of course, a school is a community within a community, and Brock is always giving back to his school, making sure that learning brains and growing kids have the fuel they need to function at prime learning capacity. He runs the breakfast program and he helps to provide lunch for kids who need it. In addition, he takes the time to cook with his kids, teaching them necessary life skills. The first time anyone meets Brock, they find a warm personality and a great sense of humour!

Acceptance speech?

When Brock found out he was the winner, he was surprised, but his first thought was typical of his giving nature, instantly thinking about sharing with his school community! Rosa notes that, “He was so surprised and I had to tell him, this is just for you to enjoy, it’s a thank you from the community for all you do!”

In the end, Brock chose to used his $50 gift card to enjoy Bacon Wrapped Beef Filet Mignons and Buffalo Chicken Wings as a well-deserved treat!

