Vernon mobile tire technician enjoys co-workers, customers and hitting the road

For mobile tire service technician Tyler Wasmuth, it’s all about cars, good times with his co-workers, and the mystery of where the next service call might take him.

Born and raised in Vernon and employed at Trail Tire there for eight years, 28 year Wasmuth is a proud member of the graduating class of 2012 at W.L. Seaton High School.

“I’d like to thank all my teachers and principals for putting up with me from Grade 8 to graduation!” Wasmuth says.

When first employed at Trail Tire in 2014, Wasmuth started out working at their 27th Street location.

“At the time it was called Peter’s Tirecraft,” Wasmuth says. “I was at the location for a short time before I moved over to the Highway 6 location, then called Hilltop Tirecraft. A couple years ago the names were changed to Trail Tire.

“My role there now is mobile tire service, and I have continued working and growing my knowledge there ever since.”

In his spare time you’ll usually find Wasmuth fishing, riding his dirt bike, walking his dogs, or simply hanging out enjoying his days off.

A car lover, Wasmuth purchased a 1983 Ford Bronco shortly after graduating, and he’s been slowly working at restoring it over the years.

“I have always been into cars, or really anything with a motor from a young age. I purchased my Bronco because my grandfather had one when I was a kid – I always wanted one ever since he sold his!”

Wasmuth is proud of his accomplishments and milestones over the years while at Trail Tire – approaching its 55th anniversary next year! – not the least of which is his recent marriage to wife Destinee in Oct., 2020.

“I also completed two courses through Tire Industry Associates, to learn more about commercial tire services, and further expand my knowledge in the industry.”

Tyler Wasmuth is a mobile tire technician who enjoys being on the road for service calls.

Asked what’s kept him at Trail Tire over the years, he’s quick to mention how he enjoys the other staff, the customers and the adventure of being on the road serving them.

“I could be doing a skidder call way up in the bush or a few towns over helping keep fleets driving safely down the highways,” Wasmuth says. “We also have awesome customers who, when they come to our shop, help make the day go by easier.”

