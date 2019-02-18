Vernon restaurateur creates recipe for success

Great service, delicious food and inviting setting will have you feeling like family

Susie Low, owner of Vernon’s Royal Garden Restaurant, has created a place where everyone feels like family.

When your staff and customers feel like family, it shows in how much they enjoy your company.

Just ask Susie Low, owner of Vernon’s Royal Garden Restaurant.

“I’ve always had the belief that employees come first. If you take care of them and value them, they’ll take good care of your customers, and that’s what I wanted to create here. We really feel like family, and it shows,” Susie says.

“The recipe for a successful restaurant is equal parts good food and good service – you can’t have one without the other.”

Realizing a vision

Susie grew up in the business founded by her parents Li and Ken in Vernon back in 2001. Taking the reins in 2010, she continues to enjoy the benefits of her parents’ knowledge and experience as she guides the popular destination into the future.

“I had a vision to create something bigger,” Susie says. “I really wanted to cater to large groups and parties, but I didn’t want to disrupt our other guests, and I always to have a lounge area for couples who want to enjoy quiet conversation and a nice evening out.”

After years of searching for a different site that would suit all their needs, “we decided to build our own.”

The result is a brand new building that opened in 2016 with separate spaces that work for all of their diners, from a more intimate lounge area, to the comfortable dining room ideal for families, to a private room for larger groups.

Must-try menu favourites

If you have yet to visit the award-winning Royal Garden Restaurant, the buffet can be a great place to start.

“If you’re not sure what you’d like, I do suggest starting with our buffet on your first visit, so you can try a little bit of everything,” Susie says, noting a variety of vegetarian, vegan and gluten-free options are also available.

Other must-try items – according to customer raves – include the won ton soup and deep-fried chicken wings!

***

Visit the Royal Garden Restaurant from 11am to 9pm daily at 5280 Anderson Way, between Lake City Casino and the Fairfield Inn, and be sure to ask about the daily drink and menu specials. Coming up this spring, watch for the opening of the patio!

Visit online at royalgardenvernon.ca, call 250-545-7866 for pick-up and delivery orders, and to book your group event, and stay up-to-date with all the Royal Garden happenings on Facebook!

Royal Garden moved into its new home in 2016, featuring a comfortable dining room, a more intimate lounge area and a private room for larger groups.