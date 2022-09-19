Vernon tire and auto centre owner has a head for business + a heart for the outdoors

Trail Tire Vernon owner Matt Vanderhorst is always looking for opportunities - both in business and outdoor adventure.

Trail Tire Vernon owner Matt Vanderhorst first started a permanent position with the family business 22 years ago, but he’s been involved there for much longer than that.

“My dad, Rob Vanderhorst, purchased the store in 1989, and I’ve worked in and around the business my whole life,” Matt says. “I started a permanent position in 2002, and I’ve worked in several positions including tire technician, sales counter, manager and then owner.”

Drawn to the business side of the company, Matt saw an opportunity to capitalize on significant momentum it already enjoyed.

“I enjoy the opportunity to create sustainable business growth opportunities while providing customers with high levels of service and engagement, and a product and service line that’s a key component to everyone’s lives.”

Matt – who moved to Vernon from Surrey at the age of two and graduated from Vernon Secondary School – is definitely not all business when it comes to spending time with his family.

“I have two children who love to be outside,” Matt says. “We live in an outdoor mecca and we love to mountain bike, ski, hike, paddle board and swim – more or less anything outside and adventurous. We even own and operate a small farm in the Coldstream growing Christmas trees!”

However, his kids do seem to take after their dad.

“They’re in elementary school, and they’re both uniquely awesome and highly driven individuals!”

Of all his accomplishments over the years with the family business – marriage, children, house and adventures – one in particular stands out.

“I think the most significant has been the opportunity to achieve a lifelong goal to own a small acreage and raise our children with room to roam.”

And of his long tenure at Trail Tire – approaching its 55th anniversary next year! – Matt is quick to mention the people he works with. They’ve been fortunate to have a longstanding, core group of employees who create a positive work environment.

“These individuals make it a gift to go to work every day,” Matt says.

He’s pleased to see how the business has grown and changed over the years, and says it’s their continued company ambition to be the very best in the independent tire and auto service industry.

“We have a lot of really talented people here, and we’re constantly learning from each other. I’m a perpetual student, and I love solving problems. I’m certain we’re doing many things right but live by the principle that we can always be better!”

