Vote now to help your favourite local charity win big!

There’s a friendly competition heating up in the Okanagan, and it’s spreading good cheer across the Valley.

Fox Plumbing, Heating, Cooling and Electrical has pledged to Wrap a Van for a Cause, giving one lucky charity free advertising and other perks for all of 2022. But first the public has to crown the winning cause.

Nominations were accepted until Nov. 5, and now the four-round bracket is laid out. All the voting takes place at foxandsons.ca/charityvan, where charities are already going head-to-head!

“Giving back to the community has been important to us since the very beginning,” says Ted Fox Jr., who started the company with his father, Ted Fox Sr., in 1999. “We owe our success to the community’s support, so we continue to look for creative ways to give back. The Charity Van is great because not only does it help a good cause, it’s sparking great conversations around the office.”

Public voting continues through December, and once the field is narrowed to four finalists, a panel of Fox employees will choose the winner. The three runners-up will each receive a $500 donation from Fox. The grand prize winner will have their logo wrapped around a Fox service van for the entire 2022 calendar year, plus five per cent of the revenue the van generates all year long.

“We’re also planning to feature the charity van at public events throughout the year, so stay tuned,” Fox says.

foxandsons.ca/charityvan

Add some sparkle to the season

Fox is mostly known for plumbing, heating, cooling and electrical services, but there’s actually a lot more they can help out with around the house.

Hire a Fox lighting specialist to hang your holiday lights, and while they’re at the house they’ll complete a complementary electrical inspection. It’s just $99 for the first 100 feet of holiday lights ($79 per additional 100 feet), providing that technicians can safely install them from a ladder. Finding it hard to see the entryway on these dark evenings? Fox can also install outdoor lighting, or help you with your smart home system.

For home maintenance tips, exclusive offers and more information on the charity van, visit foxandsons.ca or follow them on Facebook. Call 1-833-739-4569 to request service for plumbing, heating, cooling or electrical issues, or schedule service online.

