Welcome to Okanagan summer: Cooling and air quality tips

We ask a lot from our air conditioners in the heat of summer. You may take it for granted most of the time, but if you’ve ever dealt with an untimely breakdown, you know how important that air conditioner is to your comfort, sleep, work, relationships and general wellbeing.

"The best way to avoid inconvenient breakdowns is to perform annual maintenance every spring, but there are still many things you can do to help your air conditioner to long summer heat waves,"

4 ways to maximize A/C cooling and improve energy efficiency

Keep it clean: Remove dust, yard debris, wildfire grit and other particles from all vents. Check your air filter. “Most manufacturers recommend changing your air filter every 90 days, but you may want to do it more frequently if the air has been smoky or full of pollen, if you have pets, or if you’re particularly sensitive to dust and other allergens,” Fox says. Keep it steady: Air conditioners are designed to maintain cooler temperatures, not blast cold air. Make temperature changes gradually, and don’t panic if your home gets a little warmer in the heat of the day — your A/C will likely ‘catch up’ when temperatures drop overnight. “A smart or programmable thermostat can be really helpful for improving energy efficiency and reducing demand on your air conditioner,” Fox says. Keep blinds closed: Close all windows and doors during the day, and close curtains too. This reduces the workload on your air conditioner. Match the A/C to your room size: An air conditioner that’s too big or too small for the room will cause a lot of energy waste, and may lead to a mechanical breakdown.

Many of these tips apply to heating systems as well, including the importance of annual maintenance. Get a head start on annual furnace maintenance by scheduling a check-up with a Fox technician today!

Improving air quality in the Okanagan

Heat isn’t the only thing we have to worry about in a typical Okanagan summer; air quality is also a common concern.

We take about 22,000 breaths every day, and while you don’t have much control over the quality of outdoor air, you can help your lungs by improving indoor air quality.

"We install Pristine Air, which does an incredible job of reducing dust, allergens and chemical contaminants."

