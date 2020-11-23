Although everyone needs to have an estate plan, the Last Will and Testament may not be the only, or even the best, solution, suggests Rob Culos of Culos & Co. Law.

Although everyone needs to have an estate plan, the Last Will and Testament may not be the only, or even the best, solution, suggests Rob Culos of Culos & Co. Law.

When should a person set up a trust?

A trust can be a useful tool to address concerns around distributing inheritances

Although everybody needs to have an estate plan, the Last Will and Testament may not be the only, or even the best, solution. For many people, the use of trusts can be an excellent planning tool.

The most common type of trust is a trust created in a Will, called a “testamentary trust.” For example, if a person has children under the age of 19, a trust must be created because minors cannot receive an inheritance before they are adults, explains Vernon lawyer Rob Culos, from Culos & Co. Law.

Even if a person’s children are adults, their Will usually provides that, in the event that one of their children should predecease them, leaving their own children (i.e. the grandchildren of the Will Maker) those grandchildren are usually young enough to need a trustee to receive, invest and pay out their inheritance. These types of testamentary trusts are quite simple and common.

However, other people have a more complex situation, and a trust is often the best answer. A trust that is designed to take effect immediately (called an “inter vivos trust”) can be a very effective way to plan the distribution of assets after death.

For example, some people have an adult child who struggles with challenges such as drug or alcohol addiction, homelessness or mental illness. Parents of these people still want to provide for their adult child, but it may be unwise to provide that person with easy access to money. A person who has money, but who is not used to dealing with it properly, can become a target. Also, for those persons with a drug or alcohol addiction, easy access to money can create unforeseen problems.

Another common situation where a trust can create the desired distribution while avoiding the pain and heartache of lawsuits, is where spouses have “his and her kids.”

Many people want to provide for their spouse after their death, but also want to leave something for their own children after the surviving spouse has passed away. One of the best solutions for that dilemma is to create an “Alter Ego Trust.”

An Alter Ego Trust allows persons aged 65 and over to transfer their major assets into the trust. The trust document, and not the Last Will and Testament, provides for the distribution of the assets after death. Although it is fairly easy for a disgruntled child (or spouse) to challenge a Will in court, it is much more difficult to challenge a trust.

To learn more about estate planning and trusts, contact Culos & Co. Law at 250-549-7168 in Vernon, or 250-546-2448 in Armstrong, or visit culoslaw.com online.

Estate planning

Just Posted

x
Morning Start: You typically only breathe out of one nostril at a time

Your morning start for Monday, Nov. 23, 2020

Turning Points Collaborative Society has teamed up with Archway Society for Domestic Peace to create an action, prevention and awareness campaign around domestic and family violence. (Contributed)
Vernon societies push for action against domestic and family violence

Awareness campaign details the grim reality of the ‘shadow pandemic’

RCMP Cpl. Cory Lepine pictured at BC Livestock Producers Co. in Kamloops, Nov. 16. (Phil McLachlan - Black Press Media)
Meet B.C.’s only cowboy cop; a voice for the livestock industry

Cpl. Cory Lepine serves as a bridge between the law and those who make a living off the land

Former Vernon resident Jenny Story, now of Vancouver, was named Self-Advocate of the Year for 2020 at the recent virtual B.C. Autism Awards 2020. Story, a Clarence Fulton Secondary 2011 grad and Vancouver Film School alumnus, is a 2D and 3D animator and best-selling author. (B.C.Autism Awards)
Former Vernon autistic author-animator wins provincial honour

Jenny Story, 2011 Fulton grad, named Self-Advocate of the Year by Autism B.C. for 2020

Enderby’s M.V. Beattie Elementary School hosts a two-week, weekday book fair at the school, with strict COVID protocols in place, Nov. 23 to Dec. 4 from 7:45 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. If you can’t make it to the school, there is an online shopping link with proceeds going to the book fair. (File photo)
Enderby school book fair includes online shopping link

Fair at M.V. Beattie Elementary runs Nov. 23 to Dec. 4 weekdays at school or you can shop online

Kyle Charles poses for a photo in Edmonton on Friday, Nov. 20, 2020. Marvel Entertainment, the biggest comic book publisher in the world, hired the 34-year-old First Nations illustrator as one of the artists involved in Marvel Voice: Indigenous Voices #1 in August. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson
VIDEO: Indigenous illustrator of new Marvel comic hopes Aboriginal women feel inspired

Kyle Charles says Indigenous women around the world have reached out

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speak to the media about the COVID-19 virus outside Rideau Cottage in Ottawa, Friday, Nov. 20, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Long-awaited federal rent subsidy program for businesses hurt by COVID-19 opens today

The new program will cover up to 65 per cent of rent or commercial mortgage interest

Multiple protesters cited unsubstantiated claims about the virus and the belief that their “rights are being violated” as reasons for their attendance. (Jesse Day - Western News)
‘End the lock-down’ protesters hit the streets in Penticton

The group plans to gather every weekend until restrictions have been lifted, organizer says

Catholic Archdiocese of Vancouver. (Google Maps)
B.C. archbishop says there was ‘no evidence’ given for ban on in-person religious services

Ban applies to all gatherings until at least Dec. 7

Kelowna’s Post-Modern Connection performs for Riot on the Roof on the top of the Vernon Parkade Saturday, Aug. 22. The band is scheduled to play in the “Live @ The KCT” series in Kelowna on Dec. 4. (Vernon Public Art Gallery photo)
Kelowna concert series moves online due to new health orders

Rebellious Unicorns series ‘Live @ The KCT’ has moved to an online model until further notice

People pose next to a Christmas display in Montreal, Sunday, November 22, 2020, as the COVID-19 pandemic continues in Canada and around the world. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes
Top doctor urges Canadians to plan safe holidays as new COVID cases continue to rise

Positivity rate has increased from 5.8% to 6.6%

Kelowna City Hall. (Michael Rodriguez - Capital News)
Kelowna city staff recommend allocation for nearly $8M provincial COVID-19 grant

Staff suggest the funds be used for lost revenues, support for the Kelowna International Airport

An Oceana Canada audit of Canadian fish stocks reveals a growing number with critical populations, calling on Fisheries and Oceans Canada to enact existing commitments. (File photo)
B.C.’s declining fisheries the result of poor DFO management: audit

Oceana Canada calls for follow through on government commitments

Most Read