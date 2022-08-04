Where To Get Seventeen Tickets

It’s not every day you come across a thirteen-member boy band! So grab a pair of Seventeen tickets to see the Korean boy group perform live in your city! Fans can look forward to seeing them in Vancouver, Toronto, and more cities soon this year.

Seventeen was formed in 2015 by Pledis Entertainment. It comprises thirteen members: Jeonghan, Jun, Wonwoo, DK, The8, Vernon, S. Coups, Joshua, Hoshi, Woozi, Mingyu, Seungkwan, and Dino. They released their debut extended play, 17 Carat, in May 2015, which became the US’ longest-charting K-pop album that year.

The band has released four studio albums, one compilation album, 33 music videos, twelve extended plays, 21 singles, and three reissues. Often called “K-Pop Performance Powerhouse,” “Theater Kids of K-Pop,” and “Performance Kings,” Seventeen is regarded as a “self-producing” band with its members actively associating in choreography and songwriting.

How To Buy Seventeen Concert Tickets

Tour Stops On The Seventeen Canada Tour

Seventeen Vancouver

Seventeen Toronto

The group is divided into vocal, hip-hop, and performance units, all performing together as a group. When you see a Seventeen concert, you’re seeing a collective performance of all the members doing what they do best.

Seventeen has received several awards, both internationally and in South Korea. They received three rookie awards in their first year and have won two Daesang (grand prize) and six Bonsang (main prize) awards on various occasions. The band also won the Mnet Asain Music Awards for Best Dance Performance in 2017 and 2018.

When it comes to Seventeen tours, the band has performed two world tours, two Japan tours, two Asia tours, and two online concerts. As they prepare to embark on the Be the Sun world tour this 2022, fans are beyond excited to see them on stage. If you’re one of them, you might want to check out Seventeen tickets online.

Some of Seventeen’s most listened to songs in the country include “Oh My,” “Boom Boom,” “Don’t Wanna Cry,” “Healing,” “Getting Closer,” “Home,” “Call Call Call,” “Very Nice,” and “Mansae.” Fans are likely to hear them perform these top hits at the following Seventeen shows. So it’s time to learn the lyrics if you haven’t yet!

There are many ways you can get Seventeen tickets. While the box office will always be available for fans to book their tickets physically, there are more convenient means now. You can look online to find a wide range of tickets to see the concert of your favorite K-pop artists.

Fans resort to the secondary marketplace to purchase tickets of all kinds. Find a reliable site or two, or more if you like, to compare the ticket prices for the Seventeen events you want to attend. They are usually at their priciest when the demand is high.

You might want to secure yours during a presale or early when the official sale is announced. Many fans decide to buy their tickets when the concert date arrives near to save costs. That might be risky when you’re planning to attend the shows of popular bands like Seventeen.

You can purchase a seat at the venue depending on your preference and budget. While Seventeen front row tickets, VIP seats, box seats, and suites are the priciest options, they provide the best views and the most luxurious experiences at a concert.

On the other hand, seats that are farther from the stage or those on the balcony might not be the most comfortable or might not give the best views, but they do sure go easier on the pockets. Look for your tickets quickly if you want to have these choices while booking as the most affordable ones or the best seats sell out the fastest.

Seventeen VIP Tickets

Best for those who want to experience extravagance and luxury, Seventeen VIP tickets are limited and exclusive. They provide some of the best seats in the venue and come with various amenities that make the overall experience much more comfortable and enjoyable. Fans can get a VIP ticket this time to enjoy perks like VIP seats, VIP parking, complimentary snacks and drinks, and more.

VIP packages are also available for fans who want to enjoy an entire package instead of single-ticket perks. They come at different prices depending on the services provided, so take a look at them online before you buy. Fans can also get a VIP pass or backstage pass to make their concert experience more adventurous and enjoyable.

Cheap Seventeen Tickets

Spending hundreds on a concert ticket isn’t ideal for everyone. In such cases, cheap Seventeen tickets is the answer to the problem. Fans can now plan to see the band without going broke. However, keeping your eyes on the ticket prices and regularly updating them is crucial to spot the best deals. The cheapest Seventeen concert tickets are priced at around $55. However, that may not be the same for all upcoming shows in Canada. So we recommend checking regularly and booking one as soon as you find the ideal price.

Frequently Asked Questions About Seventeen Tickets and Concert Tour Details

How much are Seventeen tickets?

You can find Seventeen tickets for as low as $48 with an average price of $334.

How much are Seventeen floor tickets?

On average, floor seats to Seventeen are $393.

How to get cheap Seventeen tickets?

Get cheap Seventeen tickets on VIP Tickets Canada for as low as $48.

Can I buy parking for Seventeen concerts?

Yes, VIP Tickets Canada has parking tickets for Seventeen concerts.

Is Seventeen On Tour?

Yes, Seventeen on tour right now.

Seventeen Ticket Prices

The cost of Seventeen tickets can vary based on a host of factors. Prices vary by city, date, and demand.