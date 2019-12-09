Win this West Kelowna ‘Paradise Estates’ home

VGH Millionaire Lottery: Win a $3.3 million Grand Prize – and support a great cause

It’s a win-win.

When you buy your tickets for this year’s VGH Millionaire Lottery, you’re getting in to win some of the lottery’s best prizes in years – over $4.2 million in prizes, including homes, travel, cars, cash, gift cards, 1 of 8 Grand Prize options, and a huge Early Bird prize. But you’re also helping save lives right here in British Columbia, by supporting VGH & UBC Hospital Foundation.

Every year, VGH performs more than 30,000 surgeries and attends to more than 600,000 patient visits – and 50 per cent of the hospital’s surgical patients are from outside Vancouver.

In other words, all British Columbians count on VGH. Your friends, your family, your loved ones, your parents or your children, even yourself.

“VGH & UBC Hospital Foundation is thankful to everyone who supports the Millionaire Lottery,” says Barbara Grantham, the foundation’s President and CEO. “A single stretcher alone costs approximately $6,800, and the community support of the Millionaire Lottery helps fund an extensive amount of hospital equipment and specialized medical devices, as well as much needed research; ultimately saving the lives of British Columbians every day.”

The cause is vital. And as for the prizes, well… they’re spectacular:

If you win this year’s biggest draw, you’ll get to choose 1 of 8 Grand Prizes, featuring homes all across our beautiful province – including a White Rock ‘Ocean View’ home package worth over $3.3 million, and a Langley ‘Country Estate’ home package worth over $3.2 million.

Imagine waking up every day in a modern masterpiece, with your very own elevator, dreamy kitchen, living room, and master bedroom, and a deck overlooking the Pacific Ocean and White Rock’s gorgeous promenade and pier…

Or stretch your limbs in a 6,400 private estate, the perfect mix of a family paradise and stylish, luxurious living.

“The selection of grand prize show homes this year is over the top,” says Todd Talbot, Millionaire Lottery Spokesperson. “Truly a spectacular grand prize, and all proceeds from lottery ticket purchases go towards supporting VGH & UBC Hospital Foundation!”

Other Grand Prize options include an ‘Island Living’ ocean view home in North Saanich, a ‘Paradise Estates’ Okanagan oasis in West Kelowna, a downtown penthouse condo in Vancouver, an ‘Ocean Cottage’ in SookePoint, a ‘Cascade at the Pier’ waterfront condo in North Vancouver, or $2.7 million tax-tax-free cash.

Get your Millionaire Lottery tickets at millionairelottery.com to win the Grand Prize, and order before Midnight, Friday, Dec. 20 to get in the $200,000 Early Bird Draws.

We all need VGH… and VGH needs you. Transforming health care. Saving lives. Thanks a million.

 

