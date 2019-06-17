There are two terrific Okanagan Grand Prizes in this year’s Hometown Heroes Lottery – an amazing lakeview sub-penthouse condo at One Water Street in downtown Kelowna (left), or a vacation paradise at Lakestone Living in Lake Country (right, top and bottom).

Win your Okanagan dream home

Choose 1 of 9 Grand Prizes – including a $2.5-million home package – in the Hometown Heroes Lottery

For the first time ever, the Hometown Heroes Lottery is offering its biggest winner nine Grand Prizes to choose from – including two homes in the Okanagan!

There’s the amazing lakeview sub-penthouse condo at One Water Street in downtown Kelowna, or the vacation paradise at Lakestone Living in Lake Country. Each comes in Grand Prize packages worth over $2.3 million and $2.4 million respectively – and both prize package options include at least $1,000,000 cash.

Head online to HeroesLottery.com to see more of these homes – including the photo galleries – or come and visit the One Water Street showhome in-person. The presentation centre is open from noon to 4 p.m. Wednesday to Saturday.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CqaBLTeWFB8 / Embed Code:

The lottery is offering homes across beautiful British Columbia, including South Surrey, Abbotsford, Cultus Lake, downtown Vancouver, the Okanagan (Lake Country and downtown Kelowna), and Vancouver Island (Colwood and SookePoint).

Or there’s everyone’s favourite choice – $2.1 million tax-free cash.

It’s a Win-Win: there are over 3,100 prizes up for grabs, worth a total of over $3.4 million. And if you don’t win, you’re still supporting an amazing cause!

As always, all tickets purchased support VGH & UBC Hospital Foundation and the BC Professional Fire Fighters’ Burn Fund.

“VGH & UBC Hospital Foundation is very grateful to receive the proceeds from Hometown Heroes Lottery. These funds purchase life-saving medical equipment at Vancouver General Hospital,” says Barbara Grantham, Foundation President and CEO. “Each ticket purchase has a direct impact on patients and enables us to be able to put the most advanced medical tools into the hands of our talented medical teams, ensuring that VGH remains at the forefront of specialized care for adults in B.C.”

“Burn Fund has been in operation for 41 years, and more than 3,900 professional fire fighters from across B.C. and the Yukon dedicate their time to support burn survivors, and increase the public’s knowledge about fire and burn safety issues,” said Lisa Beck, Burn Fund Executive Director. “The funds raised through Hometown Heroes Lottery go towards burn awareness, research, and prevention programs. We are extremely thankful to everyone who support the Hometown Heroes Lottery.”

Order your tickets at HeroesLottery.com. Get in by Thursday, June 27 for the $148,000 Early Bird Draw. And order before the Absolute Final Deadline on Thursday, July 11 for the Grand Prize Draw.

 

This year’s biggest Hometown Heroes Lottery winner will choose 1 of 9 Grand Prizes, including this home in South Surrey’s Ocean Park neighbourhood – a beautiful three-level, 4,585-square-foot family home from Ryder Creek Homes, part of a $2.5-million prize package.

