Presented by Valley First Feb. 7 to 16, the Vernon Winter Carnival celebrates the region as an exceptional winter destination, with a full 125 events planned over the 10-day festival.

Winter Carnival celebrates 60 years of community FUN

Vernon welcomes you for 10 days of events for all ages, Feb. 7 t0 16

Whether your ideal winter boasts colourful balloons against a bright blue sky, ice-themed family fun, or an assortment of cold weather competitions, you’ll find it all – and a whole lot more – at the 60th anniversary Vernon Winter Carnival!

Presented by Valley First Feb. 7 to 16, the Carnival celebrates Vernon as an exceptional winter destination, with a full 125 events planned over the 10-day festival.

“With family and adult activities, and both free and ticketed events, there really is something for everyone to do, experience and enjoy at the Carnival,” says Vicki Proulx, Carnival executive director.

Hot ticket events include Suds ‘N Cider, Predator Ridge Parka Party and UnWined Downtown, but with this year’s “Remember the ’60s” theme, you know there’s plenty more fun to be had, including the parade, Family Day in the Park, hockey, balloon festival and snow sculptures.

A long history of winter fun

While the Vernon Winter Carnival is officially celebrating 60 years this year, its roots reach back much farther.

In fact, the first Winter Carnival was held on Long Lake (Kalamalka Lake) in 1893, before the Vernon Rotary Club next proposed a Winter Carnival in 1944-45. The first annual Winter Carnival as it’s now known was held Jan. 27 to Feb. 5, 1961, with events over years including everything from speed skating and novelty races to a bonspiel and polar bear swim.

The Feather Fanciers marked their 50th annual show last year, while the popular Chili Cookoff and Winter Carnival Blues Festival each celebrated their 10th annual events.

Do you Jopo (or Jopette)?

Of course, such a full lineup also brings ample opportunity to get involved in other ways, including sponsorships and volunteering.

Some of the many positions available include roles as Carnival mascots Jopo and Jopette, “Carnival Cops” and Officer Helpers – volunteers who deliver buttons, brochures and posters, attend events and make stops with what is now known as the “Arrest the Best” fundraiser.

Plan your Carnival visit

With so many events and activities to choose from, it pays to plan ahead: Check out the online brochure where you’ll find the “Carnival at a Glance” lineup, more detailed listings, maps and more.

Tickets are on sale now for your favourite events! Learn more at vernonwintercarnival.com

Comments are closed

Previous story
Dad-to-be crushed by race car survives thanks to his ‘angels’ at VGH

Just Posted

Vernon students get course in financial literacy

Credit union liaison teaches students about everything financial to help them plan their futures

Vernon stores part of company holiday food drive

Donate food or cash until Dec. 24 at Wholesale Club or Superstore

Vernon runner third at nationals

Robyn Poulin wins bronze in masters women’s race, gold in age group; handful of local runners compete

New management team for Vernon Upper Room Mission

Trio introduced at open house as they share their goals and vision for the Vernon facility

Kelowna blanks North Okanagan Knights

Both goalies were game stars Saturday in the Chiefs’ 3-0 win

VIDEO: SNL skewers Trudeau’s mockery of Trump in high school cafeteria sketch

The three world leaders won’t let Trump sit at the cool kids’ table

West Kelowna house fire demonstrates danger posed by candles

West Kelowna Fire Rescue says an unattended candle caused the Sunday afternoon fire.

Vancouver ‘party bus’ slapped with $27,000+ fine for carrying minors, alcohol on board

Fine could escalate to $50,000, police say

B.C. universities post $340 million worth of surpluses thanks to international student tuition

Students call for spending as international enrolment produces huge surpluses at many universities

Conservatives urge Morneau to deliver ‘urgent’ fall economic update

Morneau says the first thing the Liberals plan to do is bring in their promised tax cut for the middle class

INFOGRAPHIC: How much money did your local university or college make last year?

B.C. university and colleges posted a combined $340 million surplus in 2018/19

B.C. creates $8.5M organization to improve safety for health care workers

Group will bring together unions, province, health care organizations

Kovrig clings to humour as ‘two Michaels’ near one year in Chinese prison

Their detention is widely viewed as retaliation for Canada’s arrest of Chinese high-tech scion Meng Wanzhou

Mitchell’s Musings: Not to be taken internally, seiously?

Common sense needed more than warning labels

Most Read