Worms? The earliest birds get a no-breakdown guarantee on spring A/C checks

The hazards of an aging A/C, and a limited time offer that makes replacement more affordable

There may be a chill in the air right now, but before long home owners in the North Okanagan and Kamloops will be cranking the A/C to beat the heat. Will your air conditioner be up to the challenge?

“An old air conditioner is similar to an old car. An old beater may still be able to handle short drives to the grocery store, but you wouldn’t trust it on the Coquihalla. Your air conditioner is the same — it may be be able to keep a small room cool in moderate temperatures, but don’t expect it to cool the entire house when it’s 40 degrees,” says Ted Fox, owner of Fox Plumbing, Heating, Cooling and Electrical in Vernon.

Aging A/Cs can cause other concerns as well.

“Many of us have become more vigilant about air quality in recent years, and your air conditioner is key to breathing clean air. Replacing your air filter is an inexpensive and highly effective way to enhance air quality and improve the efficiency of your unit.”

Early bird spring A/C check

Here’s a question: when’s the best time to do an air conditioner tune-up? When you don’t need your A/C!

At Fox, the early bird gets the worm, and the earliest bird in spring gets a great deal on an A/C check. Give your air conditioner a once-over before temperatures rise, and relax knowing that it’s guaranteed against breakdowns all summer long.

For a limited time it’s only $79 for a Spring A/C Check from Fox, and your service comes with a No Breakdown Guarantee. If your system breaks down within six months of service:

Fox come out at no cost to diagnose the problem

Fox will give you priority scheduling service

Credit your original maintenance charge toward the repair!

100 per cent satisfaction guaranteed

Fox will give you Cash for your Clunkers!

Using an aging air conditioner can cause many potential hazards, from a build-up of bacteria to electrical fires. But budgets are tight for many British Columbians these days, making a new air conditioner feel out of reach — even if you know it will save you money in the long run.

That’s why, for a limited time, Fox is offering cash for your home’s old hot water tank, furnace and air conditioner, making the up-front cost of a new one more feasible!

Cash for clunkers:

$500 for your old air conditioner.

$500 for your old furnace.

$300 for your old water heater.

Ask Fox about all the amazing rebates available!

New equipment must be purchased and installed by Fox.

“New equipment is much more energy efficient, and is less prone to costly, inconvenient breakdowns. The up-front cost of replacing your furnace, air conditioner or water heater can be daunting, but Cash for Clunkers and other rebates make replacement a lot more affordable,” Fox says.

For more home maintenance tips and exclusive savings, visit foxandsons.ca or follow them on Facebook. Call 1-833-793-4569 to request service for plumbing, heating, cooling or electrical issues, or schedule service online.

