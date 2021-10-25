Wrap a van for a cause! Nominate a local charity before Nov. 5

Fox is wrapping a service van with a charity’s logo for all of 2022! Nominate your favourite charity at foxandsons.ca/charityvan.

For Ted Fox, giving back to the community has always been important. But this year he and the staff at Fox Plumbing, Heating, Cooling and Electrical wanted to take their charitable giving to another level.

“We always want to make sure we’re giving back to the community. This year we wanted to do a little more, do something a little bigger, and have a lot of fun while we do it,” he says.

So this fall they’re running a contest, and the winning charity or nonprofit will get their logo wrapped around a Fox service van for the entire 2022 calendar year! But that’s not all — Fox will also donate five percent of the revenue produced by the van next year to the winning charity!

“It’s not just about giving free advertising to a good cause. We’re looking forward to learning about the charities that our staff and community care about, and want to build meaningful connections with these organizations doing the hard work in our community,” Fox says.

Nominations close Nov. 5

Anyone can nominate a local charity or nonprofit before Nov. 5 by visiting foxandsons.ca/charityvan. Members of the public are encouraged to nominate their favourite cause, charities can nominate themselves, and Fox staff can make their pitch too.

“Our entire team is behind it! It’s great to hear what everyone’s passionate about, places where they volunteer, or organizations that have helped someone they care about.”

Filling out the nomination form at foxandsons.ca/charityvan is easy, but be sure to describe your favourite charity’s work in enthusiastic detail so they have a better chance of winning. Once all the nominations are in, Fox will connect with each charity to confirm their participation.

“We’re really excited to make deeper connections with all of the nominees, and learn about other ways we can help,” Ted says.

When the nomination field is set, charities will compete in a fun head-to-head bracket until the winning charity is declared. Three runners-up will receive a $500 donation from Fox, and the grand prize winner’s wrapped van will roll out of the Fox lot in January 2022.

Keep your eyes peeled in Kamloops, Sicamous, Falkland, Vernon, Lake Country, Fintry, Cherryville and all points in between, because the charity van will be on the move all year! Not only will the van offer great publicity for a local cause, five per cent of the revenue generated by that van over the year will go straight to the charity.

