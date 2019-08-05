Your path to a rewarding new health career starts here!

Kate Camire is excited to begin her career as a Medical Office Assistant, after graduating from Okanagan College. Registration is underway for for the next program, beginning Sept. 3.

As Kate Camire was recovering from a motor vehicle accident that left her paralyzed and with no memory of who she was, doctors had little hope of a full recovery.

Camire refused to accept their assessment, however, and committed to regaining her mobility, her memory and her life.

It was a long journey, but 12 years later, as she crossed the Okanagan College stage with her fellow June graduates to receive her Medical Office Assistant Certificate, Camire stood poised to embark on an exciting new in-demand career in the medical field.

While the program involves extensive memorizing of medical terminology and other career components, the college’s quality instruction and welcoming setting fully supported Camire’s efforts.

“Medical terminology actually became one of my favourite courses. Our instructor, Mag, was so great. There was always a lot of laughing in the class which made it a fun learning experience,” she says.

“Today means so much to me. It means I pulled off another success I didn’t think I could. I am absolutely thrilled. I’ve applied to Interior Health in Kamloops and I hope to be working in a regular clinic soon.”

Are you in the market for a rewarding new career?

With Okanagan College’s 254-hour Medical Office Assistant Certificate you can get to work in a high-demand occupation in the health field in less than a year, with evening or weekend classes that let you continue to work while you study. Students prepare for employment in reception, clerical or assisting positions in a wide range of medical facilities, including hospitals, care facilities, health units and doctors’ offices.

As BC’s population growth and demographic shifts put pressure on the health-care system, new jobs are emerging while other openings come through retirement. At the same time, most employers today require completion of an approved MOA certificate or diploma program. Those who’ve completed related post-secondary studies, with good computer knowledge and related experience will be in high demand.

And with electronic medical records replacing paper-based record systems in many offices, sought-after MOAs will also stay current with technological developments, including specialized skills in computer software and information management technology.

As a helping profession, good candidates for this career:

enjoy working with people, have excellent organizational and communication skills, and are interested in health care or medical field

have excellent interpersonal skills and the ability to be tactful and discreet

can manage large amounts of detailed information

can work both independently and in a team setting, and be capable of working under pressure

be adaptable and resourceful to embrace changes in office technology and the evolving responsibilities of medical administrative assistants

Starting Sept. 3 at Okanagan College’s Vernon Campus, the MOA program runs two evenings and some Saturdays through April 9. Learn more today at okanagan.bc.ca/cs Apply online now or complete an application form in full and submit it by mail, fax or in person to the campus you are planning to attend.