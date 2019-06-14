Meet the 2019 Miss BC contestants: Aman M. from Abbotsford

Voting for the Miss BC People’s Choice awards ends June 26

Black Press Media is a proud partner of the Miss BC pageants, with this year’s event taking place June 29 – July 1 in Fort Langley. As part of the People’s Choice Award, we are posting contestants’ biographies online for readers to learn more about the women and girls from their communities and to put in their vote.

Submitted by Aman M. – Abbotsford

Being unique is something I’ve always been good at, whether I wanted to be or not. Growing up with vitiligo, there was never much representation of what all types of beauty looked like. I always felt like there was a mold I had to fit into.

Through Miss BC, I want to break away from this mold, and be able to make all women feel empowered and confident in their own skin. In order to accomplish this, I am working with the Save Your Skin Foundation, to not only raise awareness regarding skin disorders and skin cancers, but also represent a different type of beautiful. I aspire to represent those who suffer from these conditions, and are unable to grasp just how wonderful it is to be different.

I’ve always wanted to “be the change I wanted to see.” I’ve grown up in a society where finding opportunities to grow and thrive are profoundly encouraged. Through this, I’ve been able to do things such as compete in the 2016 and 2017 Environmental Mind Grind, and obtain a position on the School Districts Environmental Committee. By raising awareness for issues that are important, we are taking the first steps toward change.

