Meet the 2019 Miss BC contestants: Jessica L. from Coquitlam

Voting for the Miss BC People’s Choice awards ends June 26

Black Press Media is a proud partner of the Miss BC pageants, with this year’s event taking place June 29 – July 1inFort Langley. As part of the People’s Choice Award, we are posting contestants’ biographies online forreaderstolearn more about the women and girls from their communities and to put in their vote.

Submitted by Jessica L. from Coquitlam:

They say that wildest dreams can come true if we only had the courage to pursue them. My pursuit of becoming a person apologetic to take risks lead me to enter this pageant. As a young advocate for sustainability and youth social involvement, it is not only a dream but a goal of mine to speak to my fellow youth on the power and importance of their own voice.

When I first took up sewing as a hobby a few years back, I had no idea the time and effort it took to produce a single item of clothing and the unethical practices of the fast fashion industry. Last year, I started my handmade upcycled label in order to provide my community with conscious alternatives as well as inspire others to find joy in upcycling. While I find immense joy in living a low waste lifestyle, I do realize that this lifestyle is not accessible to everybody. As Miss Teen BC, I hope to engage companies, both small and large, on ways they can become players in the push for sustainability.

“Individually, we are nothing but a drop of water to the ocean. But the ocean is nothing without the accumulation of infinite drops of water.” I remind myself of this quote whenever I start feeling powerless and small due to my youth and inexperience. I believe that it is not only important to recognize our own power and privilege but also the responsibilities that come along with it.

To vote for Jessica, click here

To visit Jessica’s Cops for Cancer page click here

