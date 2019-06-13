Meet the 2019 Miss BC contestants: Sumaya T. of Burnaby

Voting for the Miss BC People’s Choice awards ends June 26

Black Press Media is a proud partner of the Miss BC pageants, with this year’s event taking place June 29 – July 1in Fort Langley. As part of the People’s Choice Award, we are posting contestants’ biographies online for readerstolearn more about the women and girls from their communities and to put in their vote.

Submitted by Sumaya T. of Burnaby:

To me a beauty pageant is a platform for a woman to become more influential to her surroundings with extra confidence and a strong awareness of her self-worth. For me, the Miss BC pageant is an opportunity to learn and grow through friendly competition while presenting myself to be recognized for who I am.

Something that people find really unique about me is the fact that I moved here from a third world country, Bangladesh, to follow my dreams. But I think, what makes me unique is my will power to push myself to be the best version of me. I like to introduce myself as an artist. Learning to do new artsy things, creating influential social media content and volunteering at different events are few of my hobbies.

Currently, Iʼm working on pursuing my fashion marketing degree, wanting to see myself as a successful entrepreneur. One of my favourite sayings is, “Donʼt let anyone make you cruel. No matter how badly you want to give the world a taste of its own medicine, itʼs never worth losing yourself.” This ties back to my belief that love and compassion is the key to happiness and self-satisfaction.

To vote for Sumaya, click here

To visit Sumaya’s Cops for Cancer page click here

Previous story
Meet the 2019 Miss BC contestants: Saba M. of Vancouver

Just Posted

Vernon residents invited to city climate action booth at Sunshine Festival

Festival-goers will be able to learn about the Climate Action Advisory Committee plan, view art

Kal Pub hosting inaugural parking lot party at Vernon Sunshine Festival

June 15 parking lot party builds on traditional beer gardens by adding a stage, live bands

More than just a pretty petal: How flowers feed the world around us

Some flowers are extra — extrafloral nectaries, that is

Stolen West Kelowna truck goes up in flames in Vernon

Incident took place 12:40 a.m. Thursday, June 13 at the 4200 block of 20th Street

UPDATE: Missing Vernon child found safe and sound

Two-year-old originally reported missing June 12, found later that evening

VIDEO: Raptors say they’re simply staying in the moment as Game 6 approaches

Golden State’s 106-105 victory in Game 5 sent the series back to Oracle Arena

Summerland cafe operators share a passion for good food

Cafe and the fruit stand both have a long tradition in the community

Trump tweet boosts Victoria business

U.S. president brags about speaking with the Prince of Whales rather than Prince of Wales

‘Game changing’ beverage technology coming to South Okanagan

Penticton Okanagan Collge campus will be the site of the new beverage access technology centre

Kitimat construction crew dig up more than just rock

RCMP called in to dispose of explosives

Thunderstorm watch issued for the Shuswap

Heavy rain, hail and damaging gusts of wind are a possibility

Cities can’t block ride-hailing, transportation minister tells Surrey Board of Trade

Surrey Mayor Doug McCallum has indicated he doesn’t want to see ride-hailing here in this city

Nature loving passengers in for a whale of a time aboard BC Ferries

Coastal nature experts return for free talks on BC Ferries this summer

Rainy weather could save Kelowna water customers some money

The City of Kelowna offers $35 rebate for people who buy a rain sensor

Most Read