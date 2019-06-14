Meet the 2019 Miss BC contestants: Tonya C. from Abbotsford

Voting for the Miss BC People’s Choice awards ends June 26

Tonya C. from Abbotsford Photo provided by Miss BC

Black Press Media is a proud partner of the Miss BC pageants, with this year’s event taking place June 29 – July 1 in Fort Langley. As part of the People’s Choice Award, we are posting contestants’ biographies online for readersto learn more about the women and girls from their communities and to put in their vote.

Submitted by Tonya C. of Abbotsford

The mission and values of Miss BC are ones that have always been close at heart for me. Being a mentor, an advocate for positive change, and involved in the community is of utmost importance. I am grateful for several opportunities over the years for community involvement in the Fraser Valley. From youth mentorship with Big Brothers Big Sisters and mentorship of incarcerated individuals through “Alternatives to Violence” and M2W2 to assisting with programs at Northview church including ESL classes and teaching preschool-aged children.

I am proud to work alongside some of the city’s most vulnerable individuals, particularly those experiencing homelessness and drug dependency. This year I completed my Bachelor of Criminology at the University of the Fraser Valley and am applying at law schools this year. My vision is to work locally and internationally to support justice, strong communities, and education of vital issues.

It would be an honour to represent the province where I was born and raised, one filled with natural beauty, diversity, and passion. A quote that reminds me to pursue every opportunity is: “For God has not given us a spirit of fear and timidity, but of power, love, and self-discipline” 2 Timothy 1:7.

To vote for Tonya, click here

To visit Tonya’s Cops for Cancer page click here

