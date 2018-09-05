Acton to seek fourth term as Lumby mayor

Lumby’s mayor wants a fourth term leading the village.

Kevin Acton announced on his Facebook page Wednesday he has officially filed his papers “to run for mayor of our beautiful community, Lumby.”

“I am hoping to provide continuity in the leadership as we work through some very important issues like flood control and smart responsible development,” said Acton.

“Thank you Lumby for all of your positive responses and I look forward to the opportunity to serve our community for another term.”

Acton was first elected mayor in 2008.

