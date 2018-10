Who’s running for Armstrong council, where to vote

Here’s a look at who is running for mayor and council in the City of Armstrong; (I) = incumbent:

MAYOR

Voted in by acclamation (Chris Pieper).

COUNCIL (7); Elect 6; Vote up to as many as six;

Paul Britton (I); Steven Drapala (I); Linda Fisher (I); Shirley Fowler (I); Gary Froats (I); Lance McGregor (I); Jim Wright.

VOTER STATIONS, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Odd Fellows Hall, 3005 Wood Avenue.

