Baird talks Enderby accomplishments, outlook

Editor’s note: incumbent Enderby councillor Tundra Baird’s comments about Saturday’s election were inadvertently left out of the story in Wednesday’s paper. We apologize to Ms. Baird for the error. Here are her answers on seeking re-election, what she feels she and council have accomplished and issues the next council will tackle:

I was born and raised in the wonderful community of Enderby. I am proud to be part of Enderby’s business and volunteer community. Enderby’s trust in me for the past seven years in advocating for you and your families has been a true privilege. There is much more left to do; the second phase of the spray park, a fifth ball diamond to be built, commercial and industrial development, riverwalk extension, advocating for ride sharing and improved transit. The list is long and I am prepared to tackle it. To see Enderby evolve and prosper, we need strong leadership. I believe our current mayor and council are those leaders, and I hope we have the privilege to continue to make Enderby the best it can be!

Currently, mayor and council are tackling many challenges we are faced with, such as ensuring adequate police presence, improved access to health and social services, infrastructure upgrades, ensuring the rail trail moves ahead, and advocating for more classrooms at M.V. Beattie. Enderby is growing and families young and old are moving here for the lifestyle. Essential services are crucial in building a healthy community.

Mayor and council have been and will continue to press the provincial and federal government for our fair share of allocated resources. We have built strong working relationships with our local MLAs as well as our MP. Enderby is in a good position financially. The current council has managed to keep taxes below the consumer price index for the past four years while continuing to upgrade infrastructure and allocate money for future needs.