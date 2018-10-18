Baird talks Enderby accomplishments, outlook

Editor’s note: incumbent Enderby councillor Tundra Baird’s comments about Saturday’s election were inadvertently left out of the story in Wednesday’s paper. We apologize to Ms. Baird for the error. Here are her answers on seeking re-election, what she feels she and council have accomplished and issues the next council will tackle:

I was born and raised in the wonderful community of Enderby. I am proud to be part of Enderby’s business and volunteer community. Enderby’s trust in me for the past seven years in advocating for you and your families has been a true privilege. There is much more left to do; the second phase of the spray park, a fifth ball diamond to be built, commercial and industrial development, riverwalk extension, advocating for ride sharing and improved transit. The list is long and I am prepared to tackle it. To see Enderby evolve and prosper, we need strong leadership. I believe our current mayor and council are those leaders, and I hope we have the privilege to continue to make Enderby the best it can be!

Currently, mayor and council are tackling many challenges we are faced with, such as ensuring adequate police presence, improved access to health and social services, infrastructure upgrades, ensuring the rail trail moves ahead, and advocating for more classrooms at M.V. Beattie. Enderby is growing and families young and old are moving here for the lifestyle. Essential services are crucial in building a healthy community.

Mayor and council have been and will continue to press the provincial and federal government for our fair share of allocated resources. We have built strong working relationships with our local MLAs as well as our MP. Enderby is in a good position financially. The current council has managed to keep taxes below the consumer price index for the past four years while continuing to upgrade infrastructure and allocate money for future needs.

Previous story
Regional District of North Okanagan votes

Just Posted

Sweet meets seductive for Vernon’s final Rocky Horror Show

Big Apple Productions’ The Rocky Horror Show is at O’Keefe Ranch Oct. 18-27

Defence obtained for two Vernon murder suspects

Richard William Fairgrieve will appear next Nov. 22. Jacqueline Nicole Leavins will appear Oct. 25

Vernon murder case sees further delay

Paramjit Singh Bogarh will appear next Nov. 8

World Junior Hockey tour visits North Okanagan-Shuswap

Travelling promotion for major hockey event stops in Vernon, Armstrong and Salmon Arm

Vernon Vipers shut out Smokies

Williamson comes off IR with three points

Your morning news in 90: Oct. 18, 2018

Tune in for 90 seconds to get the top headlines for the Okanagan, Shuswap and Similkameen.

Wineology: Italy and Portugal

Check out Okanagan sommelier Shanyn Ward’s wine column

Openly gay, female priest of B.C. church defying norms

Andrea Brennan serves Fernie at pivotal time in church’s history

Nova Scotia works to stop underage online cannabis sales

The government cannabis retailer moves to prevent workaround of online-age verification

Foster care is ‘superhighway to homelessness,’ B.C. youth advocate says

Katherine McParland grew up in foster care and lived on the streets

Carr, Morneau off to China next month to deepen commerce

Carr says Canada and China aren’t embarking on formal free trade talks

Edmonton girl guide sells out of cookies in front of cannabis store

On the first day cannabis was legal a young entrepreneur capitalized on cookie sales

Tougher laws introduced against bestiality, animal fighting

The Liberal government is proposing to strengthen the laws today

Money Monitor: Should you switch to a fixed-rate mortgage?

BMO’s Omar Abouzaher outlines the pros and cons of both types of mortgages

Most Read