BX Swan Lake community hosts election forum

Candidates from RDNO area’s B and C present

The BX Swan Lake Community Association invites residents of Regional District of North Okanagan areas B and C to an all-candidate forum at the BX Fire Hall on Silver Star Road Oct. 10 at 7 p.m.

Candidates for Area B are incumbent Bob Fleming and Myles McGovern. Fleming, a landscape business owner, has served as area director since 2011 and current chair of the RDNO board. McGovern is a local entrepreneur with a background in computer and video technology.

Following the retirement of director Mike MacNabb, hopefuls for Area C are Mike Randall, a long-time local apiarist, and Amanda Shatzko, a creativity specialist and current president of the Arts council of the North Okanagan.

Residents are encouraged to come out and take the opportunity to meet the candidates, ask questions and present concerns to the people who will represent them in local government.

@VernonNews
newstips@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Former School District 22 trustee announces candidacy

Just Posted

BX Swan Lake community hosts election forum

Candidates from RDNO area’s B and C present

Open letter from Gateway Casinos takes aim at ‘unreasonable’ demands from union

The letter claims they are offering striking workers more than living wage, union stalling process

Vernon CMHA branch elects new board of directors

Richard Finn, Matt Garcia and Tom Nolan were re-elected to the Board, Robert Carscadden, Jay Hack and David Service were newly elected.

Lake Country business owner expects record numbers after completion of Pelmewash Parkway

Alan Gatzke, who owns Gatzke Orchard, said sales are at a record high this summer

Vancouver Canucks play in Kelowna

The NHL team will end their pre-season at Prospera Place tonight

REPLAY: Video you don’t want to miss from this week in B.C.

Here’s a look at replay-worthy highlights from stories across the province this week

Snowfall expected on B.C. highway mountain passes

Environment Canada says approaching low pressure system will give snow

B.C.’s winter tire rules come into effect Monday

Snowflake or M+S tires must be used on most B.C. highways till March 30

One dead and two in hospital after crash in Keremeos

The crash happened in the early hours of Sunday morning

Canadian man charged with manslaughter in death of girlfriend’s baby boy

Investigators believe the boy was injured by the accused on two different occasions

Car crashes into Shuswap bank weeks after it was damaged by fire

The Chase RBC branch was struck by a car on Sept. 30. A fire damaged the building on Aug. 12

Vees open at home with a win

Penticton Vees shut down Alberni Valley Bulldogs

Over 800 dead in Indonesia quake and tsunami; toll may rise

At least 832 people were confirmed killed by the quake and tsunami that struck Friday evening

B.C. hockey team retires jersey of former teammate who died in Humboldt crash

Team retired jersey of former player Jaxon Joseph, who died in the April 6 bus crash

Most Read