BX Swan Lake community hosts election forum

The BX Swan Lake Community Association invites residents of Regional District of North Okanagan areas B and C to an all-candidate forum at the BX Fire Hall on Silver Star Road Oct. 10 at 7 p.m.

Candidates for Area B are incumbent Bob Fleming and Myles McGovern. Fleming, a landscape business owner, has served as area director since 2011 and current chair of the RDNO board. McGovern is a local entrepreneur with a background in computer and video technology.

Following the retirement of director Mike MacNabb, hopefuls for Area C are Mike Randall, a long-time local apiarist, and Amanda Shatzko, a creativity specialist and current president of the Arts council of the North Okanagan.

Residents are encouraged to come out and take the opportunity to meet the candidates, ask questions and present concerns to the people who will represent them in local government.

