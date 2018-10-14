CFNO site queries Vernon council, mayor candidates

The Community Foundation of the North Okanagan is looking to connect its community with its candidates.

With the looming Oct. 20 municipal election, CFNO has created a new website, www.vitalvernon.org, with the tagline Vital City: Vital Questions.

“In Vernon, we have been delighted to support the impressive efforts of a volunteer citizen’s group that developed a candidate questionnaire in consultation with local champions in the economic, social, cultural, environmental and health sectors,” said Leanne Hammond, CFNO executive director. “We are pleased to share these responses with the community.”

Through the website, CFNO has shared Vernon’s four mayoral and 20 council candidate’s answers to the questionnaire. As of Sunday, Oct. 14, responses from mayoral candidates Erik Oleson, Victor Cumming and Art Gourley are available. The website says that Darrin Taylor has yet to respond to the questions.

Council candidates Scott Anderson, Jasmine Finlay, Lily Kerr and incumbent Dalvir Nahal also have yet to respond to the CFNO questionnaire, while answers from David Deshane, Teresa Durning, Kelly Fehr, Sherrilee Franks, Kari Gares, Don Jefcoat, Rick Lavin, Shawn Lee, Gord Leighton, Kevin Lepp, Jamie Morrow, current mayor Akbal Mund, incumbent Brian Quiring, Dawn Tucker, Terry Vulcano and Sam Zaharia are available.

“As you all know, we have been involved in making our community a better place for over 40 years. We publish our Vital Signs Report – hold Vital Conversations – and now we have posed important questions to the candidates for the election,” Hammond said.

“We are all for civic engagement – and this is our first foray into harnessing volunteer energy into helping drive voter participation and knowledge.”

Advance voting began in the North Okanagan Oct. 10, with the election slated for Oct. 20. To view the CFNO questionnaire, visit www.vitalvernon.org.

