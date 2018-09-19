Challenger joins Enderby incumbents on ballot

As the only new candidate running for Enderby council, Darren Robinson feels change is important to evolution; that fresh perspectives on challenging issues are essential.

It’s Robinson’s hope that residents feel the same way and give him an opportunity to serve them and work hard on their behalf.

“I have been an active member of this amazing community since moving here in 2011, and my family and I are pleased and fortunate to call Enderby home,” said Robinson, a small business owner, who says he understands the vital importance businesses and entrepreneurs have on the overall economic health and cultural vibrancy of the area.

Robinson, a past volunteer president with the Enderby and District Chamber of Commerce, said he’s familiar with the economic potential and challenges facing the city.

“I feel that my education, past and current work experience in sustainable and sensible economic development will help us collectively guide the future of Enderby as growth occurs,” he said. “This is one area that I feel there is a current gap and I would be honoured to help provide new perspectives in this capacity, should I be given the opportunity.”

Robinson emphasizes the importance of working together toward shared success. He brought together like-minded local artists to pitch an idea of an artist collective. The end result was an industry-driven gallery for Enderby, the Courtyard Gallery, born from leadership from a number of talented, passionate local artists.

“It’s a testament to the power of ground-up, partnership-driven sustainable economic development,” said Robinson.

When amazing things are accomplished together, Robinson believes the successes should be celebrated. It’s one of the reasons the chamber executive re-introduced the Business Excellence Awards.

“The amount of work that went into that was substantial for each organizer involved, but I believe the end result was worth every struggle,” he said. “I look forward to being a part of the evolution of the BEA, and many other new and existing community events and celebrations.”

Robinson feels there’s a lot of work to do, and looks forward to continued conversations with locals to take inventory of the most urgent concerns facing our community.

“A councillor’s primary job should be to listen to and address resident’s concerns and I am excited to do that very thing,” said Robinson. “I believe that everyone in our community should have the opportunity to be heard, not just those in positions of authority and influence. My goal is to represent the concerns of all Enderby residents and I will emphasize the importance of clear and concise communication between council and residents.”



