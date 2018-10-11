Coldstream candidates converge

Meet and greet for municipal election candidates in Coldstream goes Saturday at 4 p.m.

Coldstream residents will have a chance to meet their political candidates Saturday.

The Society for the Protection of Kalamalka Lake presents a Coldstream Meet and Greet at the Coldstream Women’s Institute Hall (9909 Kalamalka Road) from 4 to 6 p.m.

“The public is invited to meet the 2018 local election candidates for Coldstream,” states a news release. “Please join us for coffee and cookies, and get to know your candidates.”

Incumbent Jim Garlick is facing a mayoral challenge from former councillor Bill Firman.

Garlick running for fourth term as Coldstream mayor

Firman makes it official

Challengers Ruth Hoyte and Stephanie Hoffman are contesting incumbents Doug Dirk, Glen Taylor, Pat Cochrane, Richard Enns and Gyula Kiss for a seat on council.

In Vernon, there will be an all-candidates forum Monday afternoon/evening at the Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre, focusing on the Greater Vernon Cultural Centre referendum.

Greater Vernon residents are being asked Oct. 20 if they support the Regional District of North Okanagan borrowing up to $25 million for a new cultural facility to be located in downtown Vernon.


