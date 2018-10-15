Coldstream candidates discuss hot topics

Kalamalka Lake and the Okanagan Rail Trail were among the topics covered by the audience, directed towards mayoral and council candidates at a District of Coldstream meet-and-greet session Saturday. (Morning Star file photo)

A hastily arranged meet-and-greet for Coldstream municipal election candidates was a big success.

After realizing that no all candidates forum was planned for Coldstream, resident Sharron Lawrence rapidly organized a Coldstream Meet and Greet for Saturday afternoon.

“The meeting was a huge success, with about 60 Coldstream residents and six of the nine candidates in attendance,” said Lawrence.

Incumbent council candidates Pat Cochran, Gyula Kiss, and Richard Enns, and challenger Ruth Hoyte took part as did mayoral candidates Bill Firman and incumbent Jim Garlick.

Absent were Doug Dirk (I), Glen Taylor (I) and challenger Stephanie Hoffman, who stated via e-mail that she would like to attend but she works in Kelowna from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturdays.

Candidates introduced themselves and shared a few of their top concerns. Then the floor was opened for questions. Residents asked candidates to address their questions (responses are summarized in brackets) regarding:

* Bylaw enforcement (It is currently complaint-driven. Broader enforcement could be expensive and divisive.);

* The process for public involvement in council meetings (The public can ask staff regarding the date when a topic of concern will be on the agenda if they want to apply as a delegation to speak to the issue, or they can speak for up to two minutes prior to a regular council meeting.);

* The Pinnacle Pellet Plant (The Ministry of the Environment will present the results of their air quality monitoring to Council at 6 p.m. on Oct. 22, and the public is welcome to attend.);

* The Greater Vernon Culture Centre referendum question (Most candidates were in favour of borrowing to build the new facility, though Gyula Kiss acknowledged concern about affordability.);

* Coldstream economic development (In addition to the Lavington industrial area, a few small areas are zoned for commercial development in Coldstream, but agriculture is the main driver.);

* Interface wildfire concerns (Coldstream is working with the province on fuel reduction via thinning in Kalamalka Lake Provincial Park.);

* Watercraft conflicts and noise levels on Kalamalka Lake (There has been a discussion with Lake Country for a boat corridor along the midline of the lake, with the boaters encouraged to ‘play’ in deeper water away from residential areas and water intakes.);

* Air and water quality protection (Candidates indicated their commitment to ensuring air and water quality does not deteriorate further.);

* Rail Trail management (Some action is being already being taken to address concerns regarding visitor parking and access by emergency services.).

“The civil, caring and respectful tone of the proceedings was a tribute to our great community and the high quality of the candidates running for office,” said Lawrence.

Further details regarding the opinions of individual candidates can be found in the meeting minutes which will be posted on the Coldstream Community Forum on Facebook.

The municipal election is Saturday, from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. at Coldstream and Lavington Elementary Schools, or in the advanced polls on Wednesday and Thursday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the Coldstream Municipal Hall.

(Editor’s note: the above was submitted by organizers of the meet-and-greet. The Morning Star was unable to have a reporter or photographer in attendance).



