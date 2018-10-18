Coldstream votes

Who’s running for mayor and council in District of Coldstream, referendum question, where to vote

Here’s a look at who is running for mayor and council in the District of Coldstream; (I) = incumbent:

MAYOR (2); Elect 1

Bill Firman; Jim Garlick (I).

COUNCIL (7); Elect 6 (vote up to as many as six);

Pat Cochrane (I); Doug Dirk (I); Richard Enns (I); Stephanie Hoffman; Ruth Hoyte; Gyula Kiss (I); Glen Taylor (I).

REFERENDUM QUESTION, DISTRICT OF COLDSTREAM (YES OR NO):

Are you in favour of the Regional District of North Okanagan adopting the following bylaws:

– Greater Vernon Cultural Service Establishment Bylaw No. 2785, 2018 and;

– Greater Vernon Multi-Purpose Cultural Facility Loan Authorization Bylaw No. 2786, 2018

which authorizes the Regional District of North Okanagan to establish a cultural service and brrow an amount not to exceed $25 million for the purpose of financing a portion of the monies required for the acquisition of lands and construction of a new Multi-Purpose Cultural Facility for the Greater Vernon Cultural Service?

VOTER STATIONS (8 a.m. to 8 p.m.)

Coldstream Elementary School; Lavington Elementary School.

Doug Dirk

Ruth Hoyte

Pat Cochrane

Richard Enns

Gyula Kiss

Glen Taylor

Stephanie Hoffman