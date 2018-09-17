Comazzetto joins Vernon School District trustee race

Jenn Comazzetto has announced her candidacy for School District 22 trustee.

Comazzetto, original a prairie product, moved to Vernon after attending the University of Regina’s Elementary Education program.

“After putting down roots with my new family, I developed a career in the insurance industry where I have been happily serving the community for the past decade,” Comazzetto said. “I and my family value the worth public offices provide and, understanding that apathy is too costly, wish to engage in ensuring the education of Vernon’s students.”

Comazzetto said, if elected, she will act as an advocate for all.

“I promise that if you show up and vote and I am fortunate enough to be elected, I will promote grassroots input, maintain a healthy balance of voices for those that wish to participate and ensure integral operations for everyone else,” Comazzetto said.

Comazzetto joins the race alongside Gen Acton, current trustee Mollie Bono, Ronald Burton, current trustee Robert Lee, Paula Harned, Nicole Makohoniuk, Sheri Minard, Lori Mindnich, Mark Olsen, Christie Tujik, Mark Rivette and Tom Williamson.

