Election day has arrived

We will be providing features and coverage of breaking news and results after the polls close.

Welcome to B.C. municipal election day.

We will be providing in-depth features and coverage of breaking news and results after the polls close.

Our team of six journalists will be out at city hall and at various campaign headquarters to capture all of the reaction and celebrations from the result of the vote.

We will utilize Facebook Live broadcasts on many occasions throughout the day and will be shooting videos and photos to set the scene.

You will get up-to-the-minute results here at vernonmorningstar.com until all of the votes and counted and posted.