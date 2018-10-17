Enderby incumbents hope to hold seats

It will either be status quo or one new face will join Enderby council Saturday.

The six incumbents face a challenge from Darren Robinson for their seat in the municipal election.

Born and raised in Enderby, Tundra Baird is proud to be part of Enderby’s business and volunteer community.

“Enderby’s trust in me for the past seven years in advocating for you and your families has been a true privilege,” said Baird. “There is much more left to do; the second phase of the spray park, a fifth ball diamond to be built, commercial and industrial development, riverwalk extension, advocating for ride sharing and improved transit. The list is long and I am prepared to tackle it.

“To see Enderby evolve and prosper, we need strong leadership. I believe our current mayor and council are those leaders, and I hope we have the privilege to continue to make Enderby the best it can be.”

“I am excited to be part of another great team to listen, support and represent our great city,” said Roxanne Davyduke. “I am committed to serving our community today and into the future.”

Raquel Knust is pleased with the movement forward of the past four years and is not ready to call it quits.

“Like any job, it has had its ups and downs but I believe full heartily that I have represented our little city with pride and respect. I have kept the community in mind in all of my decisions and I have remained committed regardless of what was happening in my personal life.

“I look forward to another four years along side an amazing mayor and council. I have seen first hand the ”above and beyond’ this group gives. Enderby voters sure got their money’s worth these past four years.”

Shawn Shishido isn’t ready to hang up his political career after only one term in office.

“It was an awesome experience working with such a dedicated and hardworking team with great leadership from Mayor McCune,” said Shishido. “We accomplished a great deal this term, but there are a lot of things in the works and I hope to keep the momentum going.”

Brian Schreiner wants another four-year term as he has a passion for the community, and wants to see it continue to grow, prosper and provide a high quality of life.

“I feel our city has had some great recent progress and want to continue to be part of that process,” said Schreiner.

Brad Case did not respond to a request for a profile.

As the only new candidate running for Enderby council, Darren Robinson feels change is important to evolution; that fresh perspectives on challenging issues are essential.

It’s Robinson’s hope that residents feel the same way and give him an opportunity to serve them and work hard on their behalf.



Roxanne Davyduke

Raquel Knust

Brian Schreiner