Who’s running for mayor and council in Enderby, where to vote

Here’s a look at who is running for mayor and council in the City of Enderby; (I) = incumbent:

MAYOR (2); Elect 1

Herman Halvorson; Greg McCune (I);

COUNCIL (7); Elect 6; Vote up to as many as six;

Tundra Baird (I); Brad Case (I); Roxanne Davyduke (I); Raquel Knust (I); Darren Robinson; Brian Schreiner (I); Shawn Shishido (I).

VOTER STATIONS, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Enderby Seniors Centre, 1101 George Street.

Greg McCune

Tundra Baird

Brad Case

Roxanne Davyduke

Raquel Knust

Brian Schreiner