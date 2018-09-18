Fleming seeks third term with Regional District of North Okanagan

The current Regional District of North Okanagan board chair and Area B representative, is seeking a third term.

As a community advocate, a long-serving volunteer in both youth soccer and minor hockey and a father, Bob Fleming feels he has worked hard to bring the community together to get things done.

Fleming was elected as the Area B representative in 2011 and was elected Board Chair in 2016, a position he still holds. In his roles, Fleming has led the development of the Greater Vernon Athletics Park and was part of the committee to secure the land for the establishment of the Okanagan Rail Trail.

He said his vision is to continue to preserve the rural nature and character of Area B. Fleming said he believes in protecting the environment while improving and adding to our parks and green space. He also plans to continue to enable the improvement of the local economy through thoughtful and financially sound improvements to services such as water, sewer, fire protection and roads.

Born and raised in Vernon, Fleming has lived here for the majority of his life. He left to attend UBC where he received his bachelor’s of science in agriculture. It was at UBC where he met his wife of 38 years, Penny. Bob, Penny, and their three kids moved to Vernon in 1992 and settled in the BX.

Upon his return to Vernon, Fleming began his own landscaping company, a business he still runs today. Fleming said he is committed to moving forward, together, and creating a greener, safer and more economically sound community.

A project Fleming initiated and has been involved in for the past four years is the North Okanagan Wastewater Recovery Project – a co-operative effort between Electoral Areas B and C, the Okanagan Indian Band and Spallumcheen. These partners have recently submitted an application for funding to the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program. If funding is approved, the project will see the construction of a new wastewater treatment plant in the South Spallumcheen industrial park, which will service designated areas of south Spallumcheen, OKIB lands in the area of Swan Lake and the Swan Lake corridor in the two electoral areas.

Fleming said it is expected that the establishment of this service will lead to environmental benefits to the area, especially Swan Lake, and will create significant economic benefits as well.

Fleming is up against Myles McGovern for the one Area B director’s seat in the Regional District of North Okanagan.

