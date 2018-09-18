Fleming seeks third term with Regional District of North Okanagan

Bob Fleming is the current RDNO board chair and Area B representative

The current Regional District of North Okanagan board chair and Area B representative, is seeking a third term.

As a community advocate, a long-serving volunteer in both youth soccer and minor hockey and a father, Bob Fleming feels he has worked hard to bring the community together to get things done.

Fleming was elected as the Area B representative in 2011 and was elected Board Chair in 2016, a position he still holds. In his roles, Fleming has led the development of the Greater Vernon Athletics Park and was part of the committee to secure the land for the establishment of the Okanagan Rail Trail.

He said his vision is to continue to preserve the rural nature and character of Area B. Fleming said he believes in protecting the environment while improving and adding to our parks and green space. He also plans to continue to enable the improvement of the local economy through thoughtful and financially sound improvements to services such as water, sewer, fire protection and roads.

Related: North Okanagan municipal election nominations close

Born and raised in Vernon, Fleming has lived here for the majority of his life. He left to attend UBC where he received his bachelor’s of science in agriculture. It was at UBC where he met his wife of 38 years, Penny. Bob, Penny, and their three kids moved to Vernon in 1992 and settled in the BX.

Upon his return to Vernon, Fleming began his own landscaping company, a business he still runs today. Fleming said he is committed to moving forward, together, and creating a greener, safer and more economically sound community.

A project Fleming initiated and has been involved in for the past four years is the North Okanagan Wastewater Recovery Project – a co-operative effort between Electoral Areas B and C, the Okanagan Indian Band and Spallumcheen. These partners have recently submitted an application for funding to the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program. If funding is approved, the project will see the construction of a new wastewater treatment plant in the South Spallumcheen industrial park, which will service designated areas of south Spallumcheen, OKIB lands in the area of Swan Lake and the Swan Lake corridor in the two electoral areas.

Fleming said it is expected that the establishment of this service will lead to environmental benefits to the area, especially Swan Lake, and will create significant economic benefits as well.

Fleming is up against Myles McGovern for the one Area B director’s seat in the Regional District of North Okanagan.

@VernonNews
newstips@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Comazzetto joins Vernon School District trustee race
Next story
Interest in Vernon politics high

Just Posted

Interest in Vernon politics high

A total of 25 people — one shy of equalling record — have filed to run for Vernon mayor and council

UPDATE: Accident temporarily closed Hwy 97A north of Vernon

Traffic was reduced to single lane in each direction

Cyclists finish North America trip to highlight Ukraine struggle

The 10,000 bike ride raised over $10,000 for victims of the war in Ukraine.

Fleming seeks third term with Regional District of North Okanagan

Bob Fleming is the current RDNO board chair and Area B representative

Vernon police respond to accusation of delayed 911 action

Vernon RCMP are working with Westshore Estates residents following complaints of delayed 911 response.

Hesketh moves from hospice care to Vernon council race

David Hesketh has beaten terminal cancer twice and had entered hospice to… Continue reading

High spirits after first week of classes at Shuswap’s outdoor school

South Canoe School is taking student learning into the great outdoors

A B.C. society helps to reforest Crown land after wildfires

Forest Enhancement Society of BC focuses on wildfire mitigation and the reforestation

B.C. marijuana workers may face U.S. border scrutiny

Cannabis still illegal federally south of the border

Symphony giants launch 59th Okanagan Symphony Orchestra season

Concerts in Kelowna, Penticton, Vernon Sept. 21-23

Over 60 cats and kittens rescued by South Okanagan-Similkameen SPCA

The rescue had to close its doors for the day on Sept. 18 to assess, vaccinate, and feed the animals

New political party holds an informational session in Vernon

Maxime Bernier’s The People’s Party of Canada draws about 2o interested patrons to Vernon pub.

B.C. MLAs reminded of rural school struggles

Finance committee hears of falling enrolment, staff shortages

B.C. VIEWS: ’Not photo radar’ coming soon to high-crash areas

ICBC deficit now largely due to reckless and distracted driving

Most Read