Former Mountie seeks Vernon council seat

Rick Lavin spent 30 years in law enforcement; also former executive director at Upper Room Mission

With several pivotal issues on voters’ minds, Rick Lavin aims to bring new ideas and a strong voice to the Vernon council table, and, as well, harness his experience in law enforcement to help make Vernon a safe, vibrant community for years to come.

The former RCMP officer and interim executive director of Vernon’s Upper Room Mission launched his candidacy for a seat on Vernon council at the Schubert Centre.

RELATED: Mission leadership evolves

“Over the years, in various capacities, I’ve been directly involved with many of the key issues facing our community —including what’s happening downtown with our street-entrenched population and the impact on businesses community services — and I want to use my background and leadership to help Vernon move forward,” said Lavin.

During his 30-year-career with the RCMP, Lavin rose through the ranks to become an Inspector and then Officer in Charge of Professional Standards for British Columbia, one of the RCMP’s most senior posts. He retired from the RCMP and left the Lower Mainland for Vernon in 2011. A few years later, looking for a way to use his skills, expertise and passion to give back, Lavin became the executive director of the Upper Room Mission.

Lavin, who was recently invited to sit on Vernon’s Activate Safety Task Force, said those roles have given him unique insight and ideas on how to approach safety downtown in ways that are simple, affordable and effective.

RELATED: Vernon Activate Safety Task Force to present recommendations

“I’d like to help develop a long-term strategy that’s really going to see our dollars generate positive outcomes that benefit everyone for years to come,” he said. “We don’t have to spend a lot; we just have to know where we can make ripples.”

In addition to having an ear to the ground, Lavin’s professional background has influenced his approach to balanced and evidence-based decision-making. If honoured with the responsibility to be elected to city council, Lavin would be representing the people of Vernon objectively.

“I know how important it is to listen to people and make decisions that are in the best interest of Vernon, and I measure every action by my core values: honesty, integrity, compassion and respect,” he said.

You can learn more about Lavin’s campaign here.


roger@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Mortgage broker all-in for Vernon council

Just Posted

True Leaf reports record quarter

True Leaf Medicine has announced its best quarter ever for the three-months ending June 30, 2018.

B.C. suing drug companies to recoup overdose crisis costs

More than 2,000 people have died in B.C. because of illicit drug overdoses in the past two years

Thunderstorms forecast for Okanagan-Shuswap

Environment Canada is calling for showers to start around noon on Wednesday

Property manager seeks Vernon council seat

Sherrilee Franks owns Keystone Property Management; also transition manager at O’Keefe Ranch

Former Mountie seeks Vernon council seat

Rick Lavin spent 30 years in law enforcement; also former executive director at Upper Room Mission

Air Canada app breach may affect up to 20,000 customers

Aeroplan numbers, passport numbers, birth dates, and countries of residence could have been accessed

Back to school: ICBC says nearly 400 kids injured each year

Drivers and parents in B.C. are reminded to slow down as kids head back to school next week

Appeal rejected for B.C. teacher who objects to union dues on religious grounds

LRB ruling finds his fear of a ‘grand Marxist agenda’ a political opposition not a religious one

B.C. mayor apologizes for removal of John A. Macdonald statue

Victoria Mayor Lisa Helps issued the statement Wednesday on her municipal campaign website

B.C. college offering continuing education courses in cannabis

From business fundamentals to growing your own cannabis, Okanagan College offering education courses

Vernon school upbeat over new instruments

Alexis Park Elementary receives grant to purchase new musical instruments for students

No jail time for B.C. man busted in Creep Catchers sex sting

Kuljinder Singh Bhatti sentenced to one-year conditional sentence after pleading guilty to lesser charge

As 534 wildfires burn, province extends state of emergency

The province has officially extended the state of emergency until Sept. 12, 2018.

Midwives celebrate 20 years in B.C.

Almost triple the number since 1998.

Most Read