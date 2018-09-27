Former School District 22 trustee announces candidacy

Paula Harned is announcing her xandidacy for School District 22 trustee.

Harned hopes to return to the work of serving the teachers, students, administration, staff and families in her formal role of school trustee.

In December 2008, Harned was sworn in as a trustee for School District 22 for the next three years. At the time she had a six-month-old baby and three other children aged two to eight. After volunteering on the PAC at JW Inglis for five years, the incumbent trustees announced that they would not be returning.

Concerned that there would be a vacant seat and Lumby may be in jeopardy of loosing one of their two seats at the School District Board of Education table, Harned stepped forward.

“It was an excellent three years. I learned a lot, gained a greater understanding of the role the school board plays within the community, and was able to have some influence on good policy and fiscal responsibility,” Harned said.

Since that time, she has been busy raising her family, volunteering on the Silver Star PAC, Seaton PAC, Seaton Athletic Committee, chairing the Vernon Community School PAC, chairing the 2018 Seaton Super Grad Committee and serving as Vice Chair with SKY Volleyball.

“The time I spent with these committees has been valuable. I’ve grown as a team member and a leader.” Harned said. “Now, it is time, my family is ready for me to step it back up again and see if I can help at a different level.”

Harned hopes to support teachers, administration, staff, students and families in gaining the best education possible for all learners. She proposes to do this through strong, collaborative leadership practices and diligent fiscal responsibility.

School District 22 has an operating budget in excess of $109 million, employs approximately 1,000 people and has close to 9,000 students in it’s care.

“It is safe to say the School District 22 directly touches the lives of half the population. Take into account that everyone pays school taxes and now the policies and decisions made at that board table effect everyone. This is not a task I take lightly. It is hard work. But the lives of our future citizens and therefore our future as a country and a society are being effected. Playing a part in helping with is a task I would be truly honored to take up.” Harned said. “I hope the public will show their support and vote for me on Oct. 20 at the polls.”

Harned joins the race alongside Gen Acton, current trustee Mollie Bono, Ronald Burton, Jenn Comazzetto, current trustee Robert Lee, Nicole Makohoniuk, Sheri Minard, Lori Mindnich, Mark Olsen, Christie Tujik, Mark Rivette and Tom Williamson.

