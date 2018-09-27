Former School District 22 trustee announces candidacy

Paula Harned is one of 13 candidates

Paula Harned is announcing her xandidacy for School District 22 trustee.

Harned hopes to return to the work of serving the teachers, students, administration, staff and families in her formal role of school trustee.

In December 2008, Harned was sworn in as a trustee for School District 22 for the next three years. At the time she had a six-month-old baby and three other children aged two to eight. After volunteering on the PAC at JW Inglis for five years, the incumbent trustees announced that they would not be returning.

Concerned that there would be a vacant seat and Lumby may be in jeopardy of loosing one of their two seats at the School District Board of Education table, Harned stepped forward.

“It was an excellent three years. I learned a lot, gained a greater understanding of the role the school board plays within the community, and was able to have some influence on good policy and fiscal responsibility,” Harned said.

Since that time, she has been busy raising her family, volunteering on the Silver Star PAC, Seaton PAC, Seaton Athletic Committee, chairing the Vernon Community School PAC, chairing the 2018 Seaton Super Grad Committee and serving as Vice Chair with SKY Volleyball.

“The time I spent with these committees has been valuable. I’ve grown as a team member and a leader.” Harned said. “Now, it is time, my family is ready for me to step it back up again and see if I can help at a different level.”

Harned hopes to support teachers, administration, staff, students and families in gaining the best education possible for all learners. She proposes to do this through strong, collaborative leadership practices and diligent fiscal responsibility.

School District 22 has an operating budget in excess of $109 million, employs approximately 1,000 people and has close to 9,000 students in it’s care.

“It is safe to say the School District 22 directly touches the lives of half the population. Take into account that everyone pays school taxes and now the policies and decisions made at that board table effect everyone. This is not a task I take lightly. It is hard work. But the lives of our future citizens and therefore our future as a country and a society are being effected. Playing a part in helping with is a task I would be truly honored to take up.” Harned said. “I hope the public will show their support and vote for me on Oct. 20 at the polls.”

Harned joins the race alongside Gen Acton, current trustee Mollie Bono, Ronald Burton, Jenn Comazzetto, current trustee Robert Lee, Nicole Makohoniuk, Sheri Minard, Lori Mindnich, Mark Olsen, Christie Tujik, Mark Rivette and Tom Williamson.

@VernonNews
newstips@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Questions from cannabis to rail trail for Armstrong candidates

Just Posted

Stickle Road construction confusion persists

The City of Vernon is clearing up some potential confusion over the Stickle Road extension.

Lake Country students excited to walk the Okanagan Rail Trail

The trail had its grand opening Thursday morning in Oyama

Cannabis and cyber security top of mind for Vernon’s Small Business Week

Business owners set to learn about opportunities and challenges in Vernon and beyond.

Car crash causes traffic on North Glenmore Road

A multiple vehicle collision has caused delays

Vernon-area nordic centre lands 2020 Nationals

Cross country ski championships

Vancouver actor Ryan Reynolds sends birthday wish to Kelowna boy

Thomas was given a special birthday card because he was unable to attend the Okanagan Dream Rally

Disruptive technologies create new challenges for interest rate decisions: Poloz

Stephen Poloz said Canadians need not fear the new digital age

Saudi minister mocks Canadian demands for release of female activists

Al-Jubeir called Canada’s tweets ‘outrageous,’ like if Saudi Arabia demanded Canada let Quebec separate

Alleged ‘creepy’ intruder who threatened B.C. mom and newborn receives bail

Sharon Constance Forner, 45, was arrested on Aug. 9 in Osoyoos

B.C. advocacy groups aim for new federal autism funding

South Surrey group launched national campaign Thursday

B.C. company bullish on global cannabis pet product potential

True Leaf building cultivation facility in Lumby and developing global brand identity

John Mellencamp brings Canadian tour Nov. 10 to Kelowna

Long-time guitarist Mike Wanchic reflects on Mellencamp’s music legacy

135 B.C. kids stung by wasps in rolling nest while on annual Terry Fox run

Students were running along the edge of the Kamloops elementary school’s yard when the nest was disrupted.

B.C. to track ‘dirty money’ in real estate, horse racing

$100M in casino cash may only be the ‘fun money,’ David Eby says

Most Read