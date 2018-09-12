Garlick running for fourth term as Coldstream mayor

Jim Garlick, less than two years ago, thought his political future may be as a return to councillor

Jim Garlick

Less than 24 months ago, Coldstream mayor Jim Garlick was contemplating his future.

Maybe after three terms as mayor, and a prior three years as councillor, Garlick could better serve his constituents, he thought, by stepping down from the helm and returning as a councillor, for continuity.

That was then. This is now.

RELATED: Garlick contemplates future on council

After assessing life, and with the blessing of his family, Garlick has decided he’d like to continue to serve as mayor if the residents support him.

“I will be asking Coldstream residents for their support in the election on Oct. 20, if they feel that I am the right person,” said Garlick, who is interested in running for another four-year term as district mayor.

A man who wanted to be Jacques Cousteau when he was a kid, Garlick has dove into many projects as mayor. He wants that to continue.

RELATED: Garlick running for third term as Coldstream mayor

“We have started and are continuing a number of great projects in Coldstream and the RDNO in parks, trails, water, and infrastructure,” he said. “I hope to see these projects get completed and feel that it is important to have some continuity and background at the political level to make it happen.”

Incumbent councillors Doug Dirk, Glen Taylor, Pat Cochrane and Gyula Kiss have announced they plan to seek re-election. Peter MacLean will not. Richard Enns has yet to publicly declare his intenions.


roger@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Veteran Vernon School District trustee won’t seek re-election

Just Posted

Garlick running for fourth term as Coldstream mayor

Jim Garlick, less than two years ago, thought his political future may be as a return to councillor

Second Vernon bocce tourney boosts mental health

Predator Ridge Resort to host one-day event Sept. 22, in partnership with Greater Vernon Bocce Open

The annual Okanagan Spinal cord injury camping trip attracts many

From kayaking to bungee jumping, nothing seems to slow this group down.

Vernon apartment starts up in June

Canada Morgage Housing Corporation released the August 2018 stats on Sept. 11, 2018.

UPDATE: Head-on crash on Hwy. 97A sends four to hospital

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP responded to a two-vehicle collision north of Enderby

VIDEO: Crews ‘aggressively’ fight wildfire that threatened Trail hospital

No evacuation orders or alerts were issued, although area remains closed to traffic

B.C. bus authority must reconsider anti-abortion bus ads, court rules

B.C. Court of Appeal said TransLink failed to give a solid explanation for denying advertising space

Pot, taxes and Greyhound top issues as B.C. local politicians dig into policy

Debate and voting begin in earnest at this year’s Union of B.C. Municipalities convention in Whistler

Accused found unfit for murder trial over B.C. school stabbing

Gabriel Klein is set to appear before the B.C. Review Board again in mid-January

RCMP identify wreckage and recover remains of November plane crash near Revelstoke

The wreckage was located along Trans-Canada Highway in the Glacier National Park

Impact of diluted bitumen on young sockeye salmon deadly, says Guelph study

A spill of diluted bitumen puts the survival of young salmon at risk even if the fish end up in clean water following exposure to the oil product.

VIDEO: ‘Monster’ Hurricane Florence aims to drench Carolinas

Flooding well inland could wreak environmental havoc by washing over industrial waste sites and hog farms.

Newspaper reprints controversial cartoon of Serena Williams

The newspaper defended its cartoonist Mark Knight’s depiction of Williams and is asserting the condemnation, which has come from all parts of the world, is driven by political correctness.

Bigger, pricier iPhone expected at Apple event Wednesday

Most of the buzz is swirling around a rumoured iPhone with a screen that is bigger and has no backlight, so black is truly black rather than simply dark.

Most Read