Garlick running for fourth term as Coldstream mayor

Less than 24 months ago, Coldstream mayor Jim Garlick was contemplating his future.

Maybe after three terms as mayor, and a prior three years as councillor, Garlick could better serve his constituents, he thought, by stepping down from the helm and returning as a councillor, for continuity.

That was then. This is now.

After assessing life, and with the blessing of his family, Garlick has decided he’d like to continue to serve as mayor if the residents support him.

“I will be asking Coldstream residents for their support in the election on Oct. 20, if they feel that I am the right person,” said Garlick, who is interested in running for another four-year term as district mayor.

A man who wanted to be Jacques Cousteau when he was a kid, Garlick has dove into many projects as mayor. He wants that to continue.

“We have started and are continuing a number of great projects in Coldstream and the RDNO in parks, trails, water, and infrastructure,” he said. “I hope to see these projects get completed and feel that it is important to have some continuity and background at the political level to make it happen.”

Incumbent councillors Doug Dirk, Glen Taylor, Pat Cochrane and Gyula Kiss have announced they plan to seek re-election. Peter MacLean will not. Richard Enns has yet to publicly declare his intenions.



