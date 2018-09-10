Hodge not seeking third term as Lumby councillor

Councillor Nick Hodge was elected to council in 2011

A Village of Lumby councillor has decided against pursuing a third term.

“My stint is up. I will not be running,” Coun. Nick Hodge said Monday, Sept. 10.

Hodge, elected to council in 2011, was involved with the Okanagan Regional Library Board and was a delegate to the Municipal Insurance Association of BC.

Lumby Mayor Kevin Acton announced last week that he is seeking a fourth term leading the village.

Hodge’s fellow councillors Julie Pilon and Lori Mindnich have not yet said whether or not they will be seeking a spot on council. Meanwhile, Coun. Randal Ostafichuk has submitted his papers and is seeking a third term.

