Hodge not seeking third term as Lumby councillor

A Village of Lumby councillor has decided against pursuing a third term.
“My stint is up. I will not be running,” Coun. Nick Hodge said Monday, Sept. 10.
Hodge, elected to council in 2011, was involved with the Okanagan Regional Library Board and was a delegate to the Municipal Insurance Association of BC.
Lumby Mayor Kevin Acton announced last week that he is seeking a fourth term leading the village.
Hodge’s fellow councillors Julie Pilon and Lori Mindnich have not yet said whether or not they will be seeking a spot on council. Meanwhile, Coun. Randal Ostafichuk has submitted his papers and is seeking a third term.
