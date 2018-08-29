Incumbent declares for Spallumcheen council

Life has changed personally this past term for Spallumcheen councillor Andrew Casson.

He got married, and he and his wife welcomed their first child a year ago.

What didn’t change was the passion he has for the township and the team he works with.

Casson has announced he will seek a fourth consecutive term on township council.

I’m proud of the work that has been done in the township during this past term, both for the projects that are complete and underway,” said Casson. “This has been a great council to be a part of, and while there are always challenges to anything worth doing, and some things have a long way to go, I believe we have the best staff and a lot of support for what we’re trying to achieve.”

Casson was first elected to council in 2008.

“If given the opportunity by the voters of Spallumcheen, I look forward to spending the next four years continuing to do my part to make sure we use long term planning and smart growth to protect all the things that make the township such an awesome place to live and work,” he said.

Incumbent councillor Christine Fraser has announced she’ll challenge incumbent Janice Brown for the mayor’s chair in Spallumcheen.

Fellow councillors Ed Hanoski, Joe Van Tienhoven, Christine LeMaire and Todd York have not yet publicly declared their intentions for the Oct. 20 vote.



