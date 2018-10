Who’s running for village council, where to vote

Here’s a look at who is running for mayor and council in the Village of Lumby; (I) = incumbent:

MAYOR

Elected by acclamation; Kevin Acton (I).

COUNCIL (8); Elect 4; Vote up to as many as four;

Marianne Butler; Lorelei Fiset; Sherry Kineshanko; Warren Kuraoka; Bob Massey; Lori Mindnich (I); Randal Ostafichuk (I); Julie Pilon (I).

VOTER STATIONS, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Lumby Municipal Office, 1775 Glencaird Street

