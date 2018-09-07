Mund opts for Vernon council seat, not second term as mayor

Akbal Mund won’t seek second term as Vernon mayor but wants to stay involved as a city councillor

Akbal Mund will not seek a second term as Vernon mayor.

But he doesn’t want to leave municipal politics.

Mund announced Friday afternoon at city hall that he plans to run for a seat on Vernon council in the Oct. 20 municipal election.

Mund was elected mayor in 2014.

Incumbent councillors Scott Anderson, Dalvir Nahal and Brian Quiring will be seeking re-election while Juliette Cunningham and Catherine Lord will step aside after the vote. Bob Spiers’ seat has been empty since his sudden death in June.

Four men – Victor Cumming, Art Gourley, Erik Olesen and Darrin Taylor – have declared their candidacy for mayor while those seeking council seats are Teresa Durning, Kelly Fehr, Sherrilee Franks, Kari Gares, Don Jefcoat and Rick Lavin.

Mund defeated Cumming by only 625 votes in a five-person race for mayor in 2014.

Residents have until Sept. 14 to declare their candidacy for mayor, council, school board trustee and regional district director.

More to come on this developing story…