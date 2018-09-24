Nahal loves serving Vernon community

Halfway into her first term as city councillor, Dalvir Nahal was diagnosed with Stage 4 cancer.

After battling the disease for the past two years, Nahal was on the fence about whether to seek a second straight term in office.

But after careful consideration, and speaking with her doctors and supporters, Nahal decided to run again.

“I was overwhelmed by the support and so many emails from people I didn’t even know. It’s truly humbling,” said Nahal who, along with colleagues Scott Anderson and Brian Quiring, is seeking re-election. Current Mayor Akbal Mund is running for a seat on council this term, and Vernon will be losing veterans Catherine Lord and Juliette Cunningham, who are retiring from municipal politics. The city is also still reeling from the death in-office in June of Coun. Bob Spiers.

“We are losing both Juliet and Catherine who are not running again, and with Bob’s passing, that’s a lot of wisdom and knowledge that is no longer going to be at the table,” said Nahal.

In her first term, Nahal said she’s proud of what the council accomplished in four years, pointing out the growth and investments in city infrastructure, including the $11 million received for housing projects.

She said it’s easy to come in “guns blazing” and commit to making changes, but in reality, it takes a few years just to understand how jurisdictions work and what level of government is in charge of what.

“It’s always a challenge trying to balance empathy for those in need and the needs of the greater public,” said Nahal. “I understand there are frustrations, but out of those frustrations have come dialogue. We are starting to see many things implemented in the community including more bylaw officers and six more police officers. We are also in talks with NOYFFS (North Okanagan Youth and Family Services Society) about implementing a weekly cleanup in the downtown core.”

Nahal, who is featured in a short documentary by Telus, is known for her community work, particularly through the highly successful Bollywood Bang fundraiser, and in 2017 was awarded a community achiever award.

Her charity has helped raise more $300,000 for local charities.

Nahal has also pushed for a composting program, which remains high on her priority list, as well as developing better relationships builders and developers.

“I love Vernon. I love to serve. This is my passion and I will continue serving for as long as I can,” she said.



