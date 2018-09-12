No fourth term for Regional District of North Okanagan director

After 10 years and three terms as director, Regional District of North Okanagan Area C director Mike Macnabb has announced he will not be seeking re-election in October’s municipal election.

Saying that serving the community of BX-Silver Star has been an honour and a privilege, Macnabb greatly enjoyed working with the residents on many different initiatives and projects over the years.

“Local government is unique in that it is the level of government which you most closely interact with and which is noticeable in your daily life,” said Macnabb. “I encourage residents to continue to be informed and involved in their community through engagement with their local government.”

RELATED: Macnabb takes on duties as Greater Vernon chairperson

Amanda Shatzko announced earlier in the week she was running for the Area C seat.

Being an engineer, he said, shaped Macnabb’s view throughout his terms as director and made him focus on supporting projects which benefited public safety and prosperity in both the short- and long-term.

One of the initiatives he is most proud of is the board’s commitment to creating and implementing the Regional Growth Strategy for the betterment of the entire region.

“A wide cross-section of people came together to give input into a plan which looks 20 years into our future and guides smart development while creating sustainable communities,” said Macnabb. “Among my core values has always been the protection and promotion of agriculture which I believe is possible through forward thinking and good planning of our community.”

He also said he’s proud to have helped lay the groundwork for the North Okanagan Wastewater Recovery Project.

RELATED: North Okanagan parties agree on wastewater recovery centre

“This is an important project which, if built, will help protect the environment of the Swan Lake area by taking failing septic systems out of an environmentally sensitive area,” he said.

“There are still hurdles ahead with a petition for public support coming forward shortly and a pending grant application, but the partnership between the RDNO, Okanagan Indian Band and the Township of Spallumcheen is strong and I look forward to seeing how the next steps unfold. I truly hope that this project will come to fruition.”

Macnabb said he was fortunate to have worked with “exemplary staff” at the regional district, and thanked everyone at RDNO for their dedication to the community.

“The level of expertise and the range of knowledge that they bring to the district is nothing short of excellent,” said Macnabb. “I would like to thank my colleagues on the board. I would especially like to thank the electoral area directors for their support, cooperation, and for the united voice we had on many projects and issues.

“Finally, but most importantly, I want to thank my wife, Jane for her support over these years – I could not have done this without her.”

Macnabb said not running for re-election “was not my first choice,” but a health issue leaves him unable to give the 100 per cent he likes to give to the role. He plans to be involved in the community and spending more time with his family.



roger@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.