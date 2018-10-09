North Okanagan advance voting begins Wednesday

Communities from Vernon to Enderby can vote ahead of Oct. 20 municipal elections

If you’re going to be away on municipal election voting day, Saturday, Oct. 20, and don’t want to miss out, or, you simply want to cast your ballots ahead of time, advance polling begins Wednesday.

Here is a list of advance polling stations in the North Okanagan:

VERNON (mayor, council, Vernon School District):

Wednesday, Oct. 10, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Schubert Centre;

Wednesday, Oct. 17, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., city hall council chambers;

Thursday, Oct. 18, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., city hall council chamber.

Regional District of North Okanagan Electoral Areas B and C:

Wednesday, Oct. 10, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., RDNO Office;

Wednesday, Oct. 17, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., RDNO Office;

Thursday, Oct. 18, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., RDNO Office.

COLDSTREAM (mayor, council):

Wednesday, Oct. 10, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Coldstream Municipal Hall;

Wednesday, Oct. 17, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Coldstream Municipal Hall.

LUMBY (council, Vernon School District):

Wednesday, Oct. 10, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Village of Lumby Municipal Office.

ARMSTRONG (council, North Okanagan-Shuswap School District):

Wednesday, Oct. 10, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Armstrong City Hall;

Wednesday, Oct. 17, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Armstrong City Hall.

TOWNSHIP OF SPALLUMCHEEN (mayor, council, North Okanagan-Shuswap School District):

Wednesday, Oct. 10, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Township Municipal Office;

Wednesday, Oct. 17, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Township Municipal Office.

ENDERBY (mayor, council, Regional District of North Okanagan,A North Okanagan-Shuswap School District):

Wednesday, Oct. 10, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Enderby City Hall.

RELATED: Cherryville voters to cast trustee ballots in Lumby

RELATED: Register voters in high school: Chief Electoral Officer



roger@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.