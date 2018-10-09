North Okanagan forums dot short week

School board trustee and electoral area candidates will face off in a pair of evening forums.

Four candidates vying for Regional District of North Okanagan Electoral Areas B and C seats will meet at the BX-Swan Lake Fire Hall Wednesday, in a forum hosted by the BX Swan Lake Community Association.

The forum starts at 7 p.m.

Candidates for Area B are incumbent Bob Fleming and Myles McGovern. Fleming, a landscape business owner, has served as area director since 2011 and is current chair of the RDNO board. McGovern is a local entrepreneur with a background in computer and video technology.

Two people are contesting the seat of retiring Area C director Mike Macnabb.

Mike Randall is a long-time local apiarist, and Amanda Shatzko is a creativity specialist and current president of the Arts Council of the North Okanagan.

SCHOOL TRUSTEES

The Vernon and District Parent Advisory Council, Vernon Teacher’s Association and CUPE 523 are co-hosting a public forum for the Vernon School District candidates Thursday, from 7 to 9 p.m., at the Vernon Secondary School theatre.

Nine candidates are vying for four spots for Area 1 Vernon. Area 2 Coldstream candidate Robert Lee has been acclaimed, and there are three people – Gen Acton, Sheri Minard, Lori Mindnich – running for the two spots for Area 3 Lumby.

Lee and Minard will be in attendance at Thursday’s forum.

Running in Vernon are Mollie Bono, Ron Burton, Jenn Comazzetto, Paula Harned, Nicole Makahoniuk, Mark Olsen, Mark Rivette, Christie Tujik, Tom Williamson.

“School district trustees play a vitral role in the delivery of our public education,” said DPAC director-at-large Kelli Sullivan. “The forum will be a great opportunity for citizens to come and find out where each of the candidates stand on key education issues, and to get a sense of their ability to lead and oversee our local education system here in School District No. 22.”

The forum will be moderated by retired teacher Mel Maglio.

Each candidate will get two minutes for an introduction, and will then answer a question from each of the host groups. There will be 20-to-30 minutes for questions from the floor. Questions can be e-mailed in advance to vernondpac@gmail.com.

ENDERBY

An all-candidates forum is scheduled for Enderby Tuesday night (Oct. 9) at the Enderby Seniors Centre starting at 7 p.m.

Incumbent Greg McCune is taking on challenger Herman Halvorson in the mayoral race. Incumbent councillors Tundra Baird, Brad Case, Roxanne Davyduke, Raquel Knust, Brian Schreiner and Shawn Shishido will be joined by challenger Darren Robinson.

VERNON

A public town hall on the proposed Greater Vernon Cultural Centre referendum will feature the 20 council candidates in the spotlight Monday at the Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre.

The event will start with a meet-and-greet featuring all council and mayoral candidates at 4:30 p.m., followed by a public information presentation by RDNO at 6 p.m. There will then be a break, followed by questions for the council candidates.



