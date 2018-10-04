North Okanagan forums lining up

North Westside, Enderby, Vernon latest to announce municipal election all candidate forums

Voters in North Westside will have a chance to ask questions of candidates for school trustee and regional district director.

The North Westside Communities Association will host an all-candidates forum Friday (Oct. 5) at Killiney Beach Hall from 7 to 9 p.m.

On hand to answer questions will be Central Okanagan West Electoral Area Director candidates Wayne Carson and John Cole, along with School District #23 Zone 2 Trustee candidates Moyra Baxter and Marjorie Brims.

The Enderby and District Chamber of Commerce will host an all candidates forum will be held on Tuesday from 7 to 9:30 p.m. (doors open at 6:30 pm). The forum will be held at the Enderby Senior’s Centre at 1101 George Street.

City of Enderby mayoral and councillor candidates will be in attendance to answer questions. Regional District of North Okanagan Electoral Area F and North Okanagan-Shuswap School District No. 83 Trustee candidates will also be available to answer questions.

Anyone wishing to submit questions to candidates can do so by contacting Jessica at the Enderby and District Chamber of Commerce via e-mail at jessica@enderbychamber.com, or via telephone at 250-838-6727. Questions must be received in advance.

There will be a public town hall on the proposed Greater Vernon Cultural Centre Referendum, with the 20 Vernon council candidates debating the topic.

The event runs Monday, Oct. 15, at the Performing Arts Centre.

Things start at 4:30 p.m. with an all-candidates meet-and-greet (includes the four mayoral candidates) and written questions invited from the public.

At 6 p.m., there will be a public information presentation by the Regional District of North Okanagan on the proposed cultural centre and a YES campaign presentation.

There will then be an intermission with the public again invited to write down questions, which will be followed by the council candidates debate.

