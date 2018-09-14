North Okanagan municipal election nomination deadline is today

Today (Friday) is the deadline for filing your papers if you want to run for mayor, council, regional district director or school board trustee.
You have until 4 p.m. to file your papers.
The municipal election and referendum vote(s) will take place Saturday, Oct. 20.
Here’s what we know so far as to who has officially filed in the North Okanagan.
* = incumbent
ARMSTRONG
MAYOR
Chris Pieper*
COUNCILLOR
Paul Britton*
Gary Froats*
COLDSTREAM
MAYOR
Jim Garlick*
COUNCILLOR
Ruth Hoyte
Gyula Kiss*
COLUMBIA SHUSWAP REGIONAL DISTRICT
FALKLAND DIRECTOR
Rene Talbot*
ENDERBY
MAYOR
Herman Halvorson
Greg McCune*
COUNCILLOR
Tundra Baird*
Brad Case*
Roxanne Davyduke*
Raquel Knust*
Brian Schreiner*
Shawn Shishido*
LUMBY
MAYOR
Kevin Acton*
COUNCILLOR
Lori Mindnich*
Randal Ostafichuk*
Julie Pilon*
REGIONAL DISTRICT OF NORTH OKANAGAN
ELECTORAL AREA DIRECTORS
AREA E
Hank Cameron*
AREA F
Denis Delisle
AREA D
Rick Fairbairn*
AREA B
Bob Fleming*
AREA C
Amanda Shatzko
NORTH OKANAGAN SHUSWAP SCHOOL DISTRICT
TRUSTEE
AREA 1
Carolyn Farris
SPALLUMCHEEN
MAYOR
Janice Brown*
Christine Fraser* (current sitting councillor)
COUNCILLOR
John Bakker
Joe Van Tienhoven*
VERNON
MAYOR
Victor Cumming
Art Gourley
Darrin Taylor
COUNCILLOR
Scott Anderson*
Teresa Durning
Kari Gares
Kelly Fehr
Jasmine Finlay
Sherrilee Franks
Don Jefcoat
Lily Kerr
Rick Lavin
Kevin Lepp
Jamie Morrow
Akbal Mund* (current sitting mayor)
Brian Quiring*
Dawn Tucker
Terry Vulcano
NOTE: The Elections B.C. website shows no information for Vernon School District trustee. Lumby councillor Lori Mindnich has declared to be running for trustee seat, as have Vernon incumbent Robert Lee and former DPAC president Nicole Makohoniuk.
roger@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.