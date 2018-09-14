North Okanagan municipal election nomination deadline is today

Those running for mayor, council, regional district and school board have til 4 p.m. to file papers

Today (Friday) is the deadline for filing your papers if you want to run for mayor, council, regional district director or school board trustee.

You have until 4 p.m. to file your papers.

The municipal election and referendum vote(s) will take place Saturday, Oct. 20.

Here’s what we know so far as to who has officially filed in the North Okanagan.

* = incumbent

ARMSTRONG

MAYOR

Chris Pieper*

COUNCILLOR

Paul Britton*

Gary Froats*

COLDSTREAM

MAYOR

Jim Garlick*

COUNCILLOR

Ruth Hoyte

Gyula Kiss*

COLUMBIA SHUSWAP REGIONAL DISTRICT

FALKLAND DIRECTOR

Rene Talbot*

ENDERBY

MAYOR

Herman Halvorson

Greg McCune*

COUNCILLOR

Tundra Baird*

Brad Case*

Roxanne Davyduke*

Raquel Knust*

Brian Schreiner*

Shawn Shishido*

LUMBY

MAYOR

Kevin Acton*

COUNCILLOR

Lori Mindnich*

Randal Ostafichuk*

Julie Pilon*

REGIONAL DISTRICT OF NORTH OKANAGAN

ELECTORAL AREA DIRECTORS

AREA E

Hank Cameron*

AREA F

Denis Delisle

AREA D

Rick Fairbairn*

AREA B

Bob Fleming*

AREA C

Amanda Shatzko

NORTH OKANAGAN SHUSWAP SCHOOL DISTRICT

TRUSTEE

AREA 1

Carolyn Farris

SPALLUMCHEEN

MAYOR

Janice Brown*

Christine Fraser* (current sitting councillor)

COUNCILLOR

John Bakker

Joe Van Tienhoven*

VERNON

MAYOR

Victor Cumming

Art Gourley

Darrin Taylor

COUNCILLOR

Scott Anderson*

Teresa Durning

Kari Gares

Kelly Fehr

Jasmine Finlay

Sherrilee Franks

Don Jefcoat

Lily Kerr

Rick Lavin

Kevin Lepp

Jamie Morrow

Akbal Mund* (current sitting mayor)

Brian Quiring*

Dawn Tucker

Terry Vulcano

NOTE: The Elections B.C. website shows no information for Vernon School District trustee. Lumby councillor Lori Mindnich has declared to be running for trustee seat, as have Vernon incumbent Robert Lee and former DPAC president Nicole Makohoniuk.


