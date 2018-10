North Okanagan-Shuswap School District votes

Who’s running for trustee, where to vote

Here’s a look at who is running for North Okanagan-Shuswap School District:

ELECTORAL AREA 1 – City of Armstrong/Township of Spallumcheen/CSRD Area D Falkland (2) ELECT 1:

Carolyn Farris; Tenille Lachmuth.

ELECTORAL AREA 2 – City of Enderby, CSRD Area E Malakwa-Swansea Point, RDNO Area F Rural Enderby (2) ELECT 1:

Quentin Bruns; Fred Busch.

VOTER STATIONS, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

General Voting FOR AREA 1 will be the following locations:

1. City of Armstrong

Odd Fellows Hall, 3005 Wood Avenue, Armstrong

2. Township of Spallumcheen

Municipal Office, 4144 Spallumcheen Way, Spallumcheen

3. Falkland

Falkland Elementary, 5732 Tuktakamin Road, Falkland

4. Silver Creek

Silver Creek Elementary, 935 Salmon River Road, Salmon Arm

General Voting for AREA 2 will be the following locations for City of Enderby and RDNO Area F:

1. Enderby Seniors Centre, 1101 George Street, Enderby

Quentin Bruns