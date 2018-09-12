Ostafichuk seeks third term as Lumby councillor

Coun. Randal Ostafichuk was first elected in 2011

A current Village of Lumby councillor has entered the races once again.

Coun. Randal Ostafichuk, first elected to council in 2011, said Monday, Sept. 10 that he will be seeking his third term.

“I have submitted my paperwork to run again,” Ostafichuk said.

Ostafichuk is a member of the White Valley Parks Recreation and Culture Committee, the Lumby Days Society liaison and alternate director for the Regional District of North Okanagan Board.

Lumby Mayor Kevin Acton announced last week that he is seeking a fourth term leading the village.

Councillors Julie Pilon and Lori Mindnich have not yet said whether or not they will be seeking a spot on council. Coun. Nick Hodge, meanwhile, also elected in 2011, is not seeking re-election.

