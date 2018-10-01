Pair vie for North Okanagan school trustee seat

Carolyn Farris (left) and Tennile Lachmuth are running for North Okanagan-Shuswap school board trustee in the newly formed Zone 1 region, comsisting of Armstrong, Spallumcheen, Falkland, Ranchero and Silver Creek. (Roger Knox/Morning Star)

One has three kids in the school system. One taught kids in the school system for 20 years.

Tennile Lachmuth and Carolyn Farris are running to become the Zone 1 trustee (Armstrong/Spallumcheen/Falkland/Ranchero/Silver Creek) for the North Okanagan-Shuswap School District.

“I have three school-aged children and have been an active Parent Advisory Committee (PAC) member for more than seven years,” said Lachmuth, who got interested in becoming a trustee when she was part of an advocacy group that attended board meetings when Armstrong’s historic ‘brick school,’ Armstrong Elementary, was being considered for possible closure during school board restructuring.

“We put some challenging questions to the then-board and school district staff. The school is still standing. I stepped back last year, getting more into the role of PAC president and involved with the Armstrong/Enderby Skating Club. But I still have that passion to be at board meetings. It made me want to continue. I would like to sit at that table.”

Lachmuth is currently developing her skill sets as a student in the certified education assistant program at Okanagan College. She has been president, vice-president and secretary of Armstrong Elementary PAC; secretary for the skating club; treasurer for Armstrong Preschool; school coordinator and tutor for the One-To-One Reading Program, and director with the Armstrong Spallumcheen Education Society.

RELATED: Parents relieved to see Armstrong school saved

She holds a diploma in tourism management.

“I have a desire to work with stakeholders in finding solutions for what isn’t working for our students in the system,” said Lachmuth. “I am looking forward to being a part of a team that celebrates the good work currently going on in our district.”

Farris is a newly retired teacher, having taught foods and other subjects, including kindergarten, in the North Okanagan-Shuswap School District for 20 years.

“So I truly have taught K to Grade 12,” said Farris, a former councillor with the Township of Spallumcheen, who is also running for a council seat in the township.

RELATED: New board management for ranch

“I am passionate about ensuring all students in our district get a quality education that will fit them for the demands of the 21st century. Things are changing so rapidly when dealing with students trying to make sure they get the best quality education.”

Prior to becoming a teacher, Farris spent 20 years in the Canadian Armed Forces, so she would bring organizational skills to the school district, she said, from those years and her years in municipal government.

She is also committed to ensuring transparency when the new-look board is formed.

“There will only be five trustees as opposed to the previous nine, and we’ve had a single trustee running things for the last two-and-a-half years,” said Farris. “I’m committed to ensuring transparency so parents, teachers and staff know what’s going on and have input.”

Farris is also committed to fiscal responsibility, so that district funds that are being spent in a manner that’s open and clear.

“It’s going to take some hard lifting and lots of work with a totally new board,” said Farris.



roger@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.