Pilon announces run for Lumby council seat

Coun. Julie Pilon was first elected in 2014

A Village of Lumby councillor has decided to run for a second term.

Coun. Julie Pilon, elected to council in 2014, said Monday, Sept. 10 that she has submitted her paperwork to run in the Oct. 20 municipal election.

As councillor, Pilon has acted as the Lumby Food Bank liaison, Lumby and District Museum liaison, Monashee Arts Council liaison, White Valley Community Resource Centre liaison and the alternate representative for the Okanagan Regional Library.

Lumby Mayor Kevin Acton announced last week that he is seeking a fourth term leading the village.

Pilon’s fellow councillor Randal Ostafichuk has said he is also seeking re-election while Coun. Nick Hodge said this term will be his last. Coun. Lori Mindnich has not yet said whether or not she intends to run again.

