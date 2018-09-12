Pilon announces run for Lumby council seat

Coun. Julie Pilon was first elected in 2014

A Village of Lumby councillor has decided to run for a second term.

Coun. Julie Pilon, elected to council in 2014, said Monday, Sept. 10 that she has submitted her paperwork to run in the Oct. 20 municipal election.

As councillor, Pilon has acted as the Lumby Food Bank liaison, Lumby and District Museum liaison, Monashee Arts Council liaison, White Valley Community Resource Centre liaison and the alternate representative for the Okanagan Regional Library.

Related: Acton to seek fourth term as Lumby mayor

Related: Hodge not seeking third term as Lumby councillor

Lumby Mayor Kevin Acton announced last week that he is seeking a fourth term leading the village.

Pilon’s fellow councillor Randal Ostafichuk has said he is also seeking re-election while Coun. Nick Hodge said this term will be his last. Coun. Lori Mindnich has not yet said whether or not she intends to run again.

@VernonNews
parker.crook@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Ostafichuk seeks third term as Lumby councillor
Next story
Tucker enters Vernon council race

Just Posted

Vernon Fire Rescue clean up needles, garbage in Vernon

Cleanup challenge work to make city cleaner, safer

Annual Kidney Walk Returns to Polson Park

Event is set for Sept. 23

Lee seeks second term as Vernon School District trustee

Robert Lee was first elected trustee in 2014

Vernon School District chair passes on third term

Kelly Smith was first elected trustee in 2011

SilverStar welcomes new face

Ian Jenkins joins the SilverStar Mountain Resort team as sales and marketing director

Vigilante B.C. motorsports dealer takes back stolen motorcycle

Owner of Pride Motorsports on Vancouver Island shares live video of recovery operation

Mother of baby revived at South Surrey, U.S. border ‘so grateful’

Six-month-old stopped breathing at Pacific Highway crossing

‘It’s coming straight for us’: Canadians in Florence’s path prepare for worst

Ottawa is warning Canadians to avoid all travel to that stretch of the U.S. East Coast.

All of Canada cheering for Humboldt Broncos as they return to the ice: Trudeau

It’s been five months since team’s bus and tractor-trailer crashed, killing 16 and injuring 13 others

Summerland holds two-day Fall Fair

Agricultural celebration featured plenty of exhibits and entertainment

Caetani Centre enters a new era of community programming

Classes in session this fall

VIDEO: Captivating footage shows B.C. cougar catching its breakfast

Cougar chases down deer, before taking a quick lounge in a Port Alberni woman’s backyard

Fall Fair returns to Fintry estate

Fair fun set for Sunday, Sept. 16

Pilon announces run for Lumby council seat

Coun. Julie Pilon was first elected in 2014

Most Read