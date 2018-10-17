Provincial elections could undergo a dramatic change if a referendum on proportional representation passes next fall. (Black Press files)

RDNO shares their guide to voting

The RDNO encourages eligible voters to cast their ballot this week in the Local General Election.

The Regional District of North Okanagan encourages eligible voters to cast their ballot this week in the Local General Election.

“Advance Voting opportunities are available on Oct. 17 and 18, and General Election Day is Oct. 20,” said Ashley Gregerson, Communications Officer, Regional District of North Okanagan. “Eligible voters in Electoral Areas B and C will also have the chance to vote in the Greater Vernon Cultural Centre referendum when they head to the polls.”

There is no need to pre-register to vote as the registration of all electors for this election will take place at the time of voting. Just bring two pieces of ID (at least one with a signature) with you that prove your residency and identity.

WHEN AND WHERE TO VOTE

Oct. 17 and 18, 2018

8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Electoral Areas “B” (Swan Lake / Commonage) “C” (BX / Silver Star), and “F” (Rural Enderby)

Regional District of North Okanagan’s Main Office

9848 Aberdeen Road, Coldstream

Oct. 20

8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Electoral Areas “B” (Swan Lake / Commonage) and “C” (BX / Silver Star)

BX Elementary School

5849 Silver Star Road, Vernon

Electoral Area “F” (Rural Enderby)

Enderby and District Senior Citizens Complex

1101 George Street, Enderby

CANDIDATES

ELECTORAL AREA “B” DIRECTOR

· FLEMING Bob (Incumbent)

· McGOVERN Myles

ELECTORAL AREA “C” DIRECTOR

· RANDELL Mike

· SHATZKO Amanda

ELECTORAL AREA “F” DIRECTOR

· DELISLE Denis

· HEINS Lori

For further information, please visit www.rdno.ca or call 250.550.3700.

Previous story
Rivette’s Shuswap roots feature big-city trips to Vernon

Just Posted

Vernon fundraiser supports youth in Ukraine, Moldova

Mission Eurasia’s banquet fundraiser is Oct. 27 at Grace Bible Church

Vernon bylaw services on the move

Bylaw offices now located on the ground floor of the public parkade

PHOTOS: This is what buying legal pot in B.C. looks like

Take a look inside B.C.’s first and only legal pot shop located in Kamloops

RDNO shares their guide to voting

The RDNO encourages eligible voters to cast their ballot this week in the Local General Election.

Vernon Panthers take second in girls volleyball tourney

Mike Bertram’s Cats were swept in straight sets by the Sa-Hali A Sabres in Saturday’s final.

Mellow opening to B.C.’s only legal pot shop

About five people lined up early for the opening of the BC Cannabis Store in Kamloops.

MCFD, FPSSS restricts caregivers from smoking, growing cannabis around children-in-care

Ministry restricts cannabis use for caregivers, stating it may “pose a risk to children and youth.”

Caravan Farm Theatre ups the ante with Walk of Terror

15th annual walk is Oct. 27

Cheaper strains sell out within minutes on online BC Cannabis Store

Province says new strains will become available in the coming months

Only 40% of B.C. car dealerships have electric cars available: report

Researchers found buyers frustrated at the lack of options

VIDEO: Millionaire Lottery returns to give back and win big

Since 1996, Millionaire Lottery has raised $52 million for the VGH+UBC Hospital Foundation

Baby boomer buba shares heartfelt novel with Okanagan audience

Pauline Daniel will be at Vernon’s Bookland and library Oct. 20

Test case challenges a politician’s right to block people from Twitter account

3 people say Watson infringed their constitutional right to freedom of expression by blocking them

Vernon Yellowjackets rack up touchdowns but come up short

Interior Pee Wee Football League play

Most Read