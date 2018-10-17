RDNO shares their guide to voting

The RDNO encourages eligible voters to cast their ballot this week in the Local General Election.

“Advance Voting opportunities are available on Oct. 17 and 18, and General Election Day is Oct. 20,” said Ashley Gregerson, Communications Officer, Regional District of North Okanagan. “Eligible voters in Electoral Areas B and C will also have the chance to vote in the Greater Vernon Cultural Centre referendum when they head to the polls.”

There is no need to pre-register to vote as the registration of all electors for this election will take place at the time of voting. Just bring two pieces of ID (at least one with a signature) with you that prove your residency and identity.

WHEN AND WHERE TO VOTE

Oct. 17 and 18, 2018

8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Electoral Areas “B” (Swan Lake / Commonage) “C” (BX / Silver Star), and “F” (Rural Enderby)

Regional District of North Okanagan’s Main Office

9848 Aberdeen Road, Coldstream

Oct. 20

8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Electoral Areas “B” (Swan Lake / Commonage) and “C” (BX / Silver Star)

BX Elementary School

5849 Silver Star Road, Vernon

Electoral Area “F” (Rural Enderby)

Enderby and District Senior Citizens Complex

1101 George Street, Enderby

CANDIDATES

ELECTORAL AREA “B” DIRECTOR

· FLEMING Bob (Incumbent)

· McGOVERN Myles

ELECTORAL AREA “C” DIRECTOR

· RANDELL Mike

· SHATZKO Amanda

ELECTORAL AREA “F” DIRECTOR

· DELISLE Denis

· HEINS Lori

For further information, please visit www.rdno.ca or call 250.550.3700.