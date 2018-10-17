RDNO shares their guide to voting

The Regional District of North Okanagan encourages eligible voters to cast their ballot this week in the Local General Election.
“Advance Voting opportunities are available on Oct. 17 and 18, and General Election Day is Oct. 20,” said Ashley Gregerson, Communications Officer, Regional District of North Okanagan. “Eligible voters in Electoral Areas B and C will also have the chance to vote in the Greater Vernon Cultural Centre referendum when they head to the polls.”
There is no need to pre-register to vote as the registration of all electors for this election will take place at the time of voting. Just bring two pieces of ID (at least one with a signature) with you that prove your residency and identity.
WHEN AND WHERE TO VOTE
Oct. 17 and 18, 2018
8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Electoral Areas “B” (Swan Lake / Commonage) “C” (BX / Silver Star), and “F” (Rural Enderby)
Regional District of North Okanagan’s Main Office
9848 Aberdeen Road, Coldstream
Oct. 20
8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Electoral Areas “B” (Swan Lake / Commonage) and “C” (BX / Silver Star)
BX Elementary School
5849 Silver Star Road, Vernon
Electoral Area “F” (Rural Enderby)
Enderby and District Senior Citizens Complex
1101 George Street, Enderby
CANDIDATES
ELECTORAL AREA “B” DIRECTOR
· FLEMING Bob (Incumbent)
· McGOVERN Myles
ELECTORAL AREA “C” DIRECTOR
· RANDELL Mike
· SHATZKO Amanda
ELECTORAL AREA “F” DIRECTOR
· DELISLE Denis
· HEINS Lori
For further information, please visit www.rdno.ca or call 250.550.3700.